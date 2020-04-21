10 players you had probably forgotten played in the Premier League

While the Premier League has attracted some world class players over its 18 years, there have also been plenty of signings that have dramatically failed to live up to expectations

Plenty of Premier League clubs have invested heavily on big names when in search of a marquee signing or a quick mid-season boost.

While some of these players have made a big impact, others have not left their mark to the same degree.

We’ve taken a look at a few of those who had impressive careers, but whose time in the Premier League has you scratching your head trying to think of the details.

Ricardo Quaresma

Watching some of the skilful wingers and playmakers in English football now, you’d think Quaresma would have made a killing.

The Portuguese maverick rocked up at Chelsea midway through the 2008/09 season, but Luiz Felipe Scolari was sacked just a week later and Quaresma ended up playing just five times.

Alexandre Pato

Pato wasn’t a huge investment, joining Chelsea during a 2015/16 season which was already a bit of a write-off.

The Brazilian was once one of the world’s hottest young prospects, and played and scored in the Champions League for AC Milan, but you could be forgiven if his Premier League spell (two games, one goal from the penalty spot) passed you by.

Jerome Boateng

Occasionally, Jerome Boateng will be linked with a Premier League return and you’ll get confused, thinking ‘return? Oh yeah, he was at Manchester City’. Then someone will mention the spell a week later and you’ll realise you’d already forgotten again.

In fairness, Boateng’s City spell came before they’d won the league, and saw him play the same number of games as Jô in the 2010/11 campaign.

Michael Reiziger

Reiziger was a big part of the Ajax golden generation of the early 1990s, and the Dutch right-back also won La Liga with Barcelona and played for his country in a World Cup semi-final.

Less memorable was his one season at Middlesbrough, which brought 22 Premier League games and a single goal, in a game which saw Tony McMahon named man of the match.

Michel Salgado

Another La Liga winning right-back, Salgado won the Champions League twice with Real Madrid, but won zero Champions League titles with Blackburn Rovers.

His 66 league games under Sam Allardyce and Steve Kean represents more than the others on this list, but you’d be forgiven for not focusing on the playing staff of the early Venky’s era with everything else going on at the time.

Darko Kovacevic

Kovacevic was a lethal goalscorer in Spain, taking Real Sociedad within two points of a league title in 2003, and also spent time at Juventus and Lazio in Serie A.

You’ve probably forgotten his few months in England before moving to Spain for the first time in the mid-90s, though.

He joined Sheffield Wednesday at the same time as Red Star Belgrade team-mate Dejan Stefanovic, but while Stefanovic played more than 200 times in English football, he managed fewer than 20 games.

Hakan Sukur

The 2002/03 season was Blackburn’s best under Graeme Souness, with Damien Duff and Dwight Yorke helping them to a top-six finish, but it also saw the manager reunited with former Galatasaray striker Hakan Sukur.

The Turkish international is the highest scorer in his country’s history, and his club career will always be remembered for his Gala spell, meaning his two Premier League goals are often (understandably) glossed over.

Vincenzo Montella

Things you remember about Vincenzo Montella, in order: 1. His aeroplane celebration, 2. His goals for Roma and Italy, 3. His managerial career, 4. Everything else, 5. His time at Fulham.

The ‘Aeroplanino’ moved to west London in the same January 2007 window as Clint Dempsey, but his loan spell was not extended beyond the end of the season.

Borja Valero

The last few years watching Borja Valero in Italy have shown a cultured central midfielder who you think could be a good addition to plenty of Premier League squads.

What you often forget is he did play Premier League football. Unfortunately, it was in a doomed West Brom team under Tony Mowbray more than a decade ago.

Maybe if Roman Bednar and Ishmael Miller had done more with his deliveries then he might have been able to stick around longer.

Roberto Mancini

Leicester fans have fond memories of Mancini, even if his time as a player in England was so short you could have blinked and missed it.

The Italian played just five games for the Foxes, four in the league, before a managerial opportunity presented itself and he returned to Serie A. On reflection, it was probably the right call.