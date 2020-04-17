1,000-strong migrant camp in Malta put under strict lockdown after 8 residents diagnosed coronavirus

Around 1,000 migrants have been placed under quarantine in a camp in Malta after eight asylum seekers were diagnosed with coronavirus.

It comes after a second Greek migrant camp housing 1,700 people was placed under lockdown when an asylum seeker was diagnosed with the killer bug.

Refugees in the Hal Far Open Centre for Migrants in Malta – who live in crammed mobile homes – are to remain quarantined for 14 days.

The lockdown began at 6pm yesterday evening and both the police and the army have been called in to ensure the rules are followed.

Malta has recorded at least 240 cases of coronavirus but no fatalities.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Health Chris Fearne told a Malta news website: ‘This is not a question of race, not a question of colour or religion. The virus does not discriminate between one person and another and infects everyone.

‘Treatment for an infected person must be the same for everyone.

‘Every person who has the symptoms of the virus will be treated with dignity and will receive all the medical treatment needed.’

The Red Cross has been providing medical care for residents.

One resident tested positive on Friday. Two people they lived with were later diagnosed.

The second person who tested positive had no contact with the first. Two people who stayed in the second migrants room also came down with the bug.

A 31-year-old also tested positive, as did a hospital patient who was diagnosed there.

In Greece, a second migrant camp near Athens was placed under lockdown after an Afghan resident tested positive for coronavirus.

Officials said the camp in Malakasa, some 24 miles northeast of Athens, had been placed under ‘full sanitary isolation’ for 14 days, with no one allowed to enter or leave.

A migration ministry source said the Malakasa facility currently shelters over 1,700 people.

The ministry said the 53-year-old Afghan man, who has a prior condition, had personally sought help with virus symptoms at the in-camp medical facility.

He was subsequently taken to an Athens hospital where he tested positive, and his family was quarantined.

A screening of the camp is in process, the ministry said. The ministry said this would involve staff, close contacts of the ailing man and any with suspect symptoms.

The health ministry has ruled out a general screening campaign at the camps, noting that such a process would be costly and impractical given that the situation changes every day.

The first camp outbreak surfaced earlier this week at a facility in Ritsona near Athens where 23 people – out of more than 2,500 – tested positive.

In Greek migrant camps, where tens of thousands of asylum-seekers live in dire conditions, regulations had already been announced in March to keep residents in all camps as far from the local population as possible.

Migration Minister Notis Mitarachi has warned that asylum seekers who attempt to break the lockdown will be prosecuted.

Greece is sheltering some 100,000 asylum seekers, mostly in camps and in hotel rooms and flats.

The worst congestion occurs in camps on five Aegean islands near Turkey where there are over 36,000 people for fewer than 6,100 places.

Specialised medical teams have been deployed to the camps and virus isolation areas and inspection points have been set up.

But social distancing is practically impossible as thousands of refugees and migrants jostle in the queues for toilets and showers.

Authorities over the weekend said they had also tested 176 migrants quarantined on the island of Kea near Athens since mid-March after arriving in a Turkish-flagged freighter that ran aground during a storm.

They will be transported to a camp in mainland Greece within the week, a ministry source said.

The country of 11 million has so far registered 73 deaths and 1,735 cases.