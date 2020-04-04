17 more deaths in Ireland, and UK death toll increases by 393: Today’s Covid-19 main points

THE NUMBER OF Covid-19 related deaths in Ireland has reached 71 after a further 17 people were confirmed to have lost their lives as a result of the illness this evening.

With a further 325 cases also confirmed, the number of cases in Ireland now sits at 3,235.

As the Government scrambles to ensure a steady flow of PPE equipment into the country over the coming weeks, as well as taking efforts to grow the number of ventilators in Irish hospitals, some are advising that the economic fallout of the health crisis could take decades to recover.

A number of meetings took place again today between politicians and health officials.

Here’s are today’s main international Covid-19 points:

Thousands of people across the country will receive the Covid-19 Pandemic Unemployment Payment into their bank accounts from today.

The economic fallout from the Covid-19 pandemic could see up to 318,000 jobs being lost in Ireland, according to a stark new analysis by financial advisory firm EY.

Banking institutions and organisations have issued a warning to the public to be aware of fraudulent scams in operation in Ireland during the current Covid-19 health crisis.

Ireland’s ambassador to the United States has urged those currently in the country on J1 visas to return home as soon as possible.

Tánaiste Simon Coveney is holding a teleconference with Stormont leaders and the British secretary of state to Northern Ireland this morning to discuss cross border cooperation.

The Irish Farmers’ Association has written to the Government and European Commission asking that all imports of beef from outside Europe be halted to support farmers in European countries.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar held a call with Chinese premier Li Keqiang to say thanks to China for sending medical supplies to Ireland.

The Government has confirmed that marts will be allowed to continue operating in order to facilitate the trade of stock between farmers but large gatherings for public auctions will remain suspended.

Senior government official, Elizabeth Canavan has said that no more than 10 people should attend a funeral.

Microsoft is running a ‘DreamSpace, HomeSpace’ series of STEM webinars to allow young people to continue to engage with science and technology during the Covid-19 crisis.

CEO of the HSE has warned the public that it is too early to identify positive trends of the coronavirus in Ireland.

Construction company BAM has been criticised for continuing construction on the National Children’s Hospital site at St James’, despite the government instructing that all non-essential work cease to slow the spread of Covid-19.

Claims that an onion can be used to tackle the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus have been debunked.

Health and safety inspectors have recorded a nine-fold increase in complaints following the coronavirus outbreak in Northern Ireland.

The two Chief Medical Officers in Ireland and Northern Ireland will sign a Memorandum of Understanding formalising co-ordination and cooperation between the Irish Government and the Executive this week, Michelle O’Neill said.

Age Action and the Irish Red Cross are launching a COVID-19 Hardship Fund in partnership to support people experiencing difficulties meeting costs associated with the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dublin City Council has launched a dedicated community support helpline to help at-risk members of the public in accessing non-emergency and non-medical supports and advice during the current public health emergency. So, if you need help or know somebody who needs help, the phone number to call is 01 222 8555. The lines are open from 8am to 8pm, seven days a week.

