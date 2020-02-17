18-year-old nearly had her finger amputated after nail biting infection

An 18-year-old has revealed that she almost had to get her fingertip amputated after biting her nails led to a cuticle infection.

Lauren Nichols, a college student from Texas, opened up about her close call in a TikTok video while warning viewers to stop biting their nails because there could be dire consequences.

‘To my fellow nail biters, stop what you’re doing. I almost had to get the tip of my finger amputated because I bite my nails,’ she says at the start of the clip.

Lauren explains that on January 8 she woke up with a ‘green spot’ on her cuticle that she initially thought was a bruise.

She learned it was actually paronychia, a skin infection that occurs around the fingernails or toenails and is caused by an injury or irritation.

The next day, she went to the doctor and was prescribed antibiotics before she returned to college following her holiday vacation.

Lauren says she realized on January 10 that her ‘antibiotics weren’t working’ because the area was ‘more swollen’ and ‘the green part had expanded.’

‘On January 11, it got significantly worse,’ she explains while sharing photos of the infection. ‘As you can see, it’s a lot more swollen and a lot more red.’

At this point, it was clear that her antibiotics weren’t working, and on January 13, she ‘decided to pop it after watching YouTube videos.’

‘But then I go back to the doctor, and it turns out I have to have a surgery,’ she continues while sharing a photo of her finger wrapped post-op.

‘I dead a** almost had to have my fingertip amputated because I bite my nails,’ she stresses at the end of the clip. ‘I really do be vibing though.’

Lauren’s warning video has received more than 2.3 million likes and nearly 22,000 comments since it was posted.

She told BuzzFeed News that she needed a surgery called a therapeutic washout to remove the infection from her cuticle.

‘[My doctor] told me that he has to amputate the tips of people’s fingers because the infection gets too bad and that I’m lucky I came when I did,’ she said.

Lauren heeded his warning and has stopped biting her nails. She even bought herself a fidget cube to help her resist temptation.

The college student made the TikTok video because she wanted others to know that biting their nails could have ‘serious consequences.’

Last month, it was revealed that Steven MacDonald, 48, from Coatbridge, Scotland, was left fighting for his life after one of his fingers became infected after chomping down too hard on it on January 3.

In the following days, the area began to swell up and fill with pus. He also developed a rash on his arm, prompting him to make a trip to the hospital.

Like Lauren, he was diagnosed with paronychia, but his case was severe and his infection had spread to his bloodstream.

Steven was given a strong shot of antibiotics and sent to have emergency surgery to remove the infected flesh. He was told that he if waited even a few hours longer, he could have died.

The former postman’s fingernail may never grow back, and he has warned other nail biters against the habit.

‘This ordeal has taught me a huge lesson,’ he said. ‘To any nail biters out there, please just pull your finger away from your teeth.’