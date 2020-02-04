$186 flight from Hong Kong to NYC but you’ve got to stopover in Coronavirus capital Wuhan

Cheap flights to and from Asia have been springing up online as a result of the coronavirus outbreak.

One search engine managed to find a flight from Hong Kong to New York’s JFK costing just $186, but it comes with a catch- travelers have to spend 6½ hours in Wuhan airport, the city which is at the center of the outbreak.

Although many airlines around the world have cancelled their flights to mainland China in the near term, it appears as though airlines are optimistic of operating a relatively normal schedule come springtime.

The few bargain flights that have been found operating via Wuhan are not until May, however there is a great deal of uncertainty over just how long the city will remain closed off.

On Tuesday morning, the same flight was still showing as available on Kayak although the cost for the 23 hour long trip had risen to $697.

A similar flight is also available just a few weeks earlier on May 6 and follows the exact same schedule according to CBS News with another long stopover in Wuhan.

The city of Wuhan, home to 11 million people, is currently on lockdown in an effort to contain the outbreak which began there just before the Lunar New Year holiday.

At the present time, there are no transportation options into or out of Wuhan including flights, trains or buses.

Although the flights found by Kayak are still more than three months away, it is not clear what the situation regarding the outbreak will be like in terms of travel to China come the spring, let alone Wuhan.

On Thursday, Hong Kong halted all rail and ferry links with mainland China, while on Friday, multiple airlines around the world stopped their flights to and from the country.

Meanwhile, back in the United States, a man in Santa Clara, California, has become the seventh American diagnosed with the deadly coronavirus sweeping the globe, local authorities announced Friday.

The White House has also declared the outbreak that has sickened more than 20,000 and killed 426 people worldwide to be a public health emergency in the US.

The State Department has warned Americans not to travel to China because of the outbreak.

The Chinese government says it is continuing drastic efforts to contain the outbreak.

Scientists following the outbreak closely believe the true number of infections to be more than 100,000 people.

Chinese citizens have been banned from booking holiday tours and flight and hotel packages in other countries while authorities are on alert.