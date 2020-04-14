189 UN staffers infected with COVID-19: spokesman

A United Nations spokesman claimed Monday that since Sunday evening, there were 189 confirmed instances of COVID-19 in the entire UN system throughout the globe, including 3 fatalities.

“As of Sunday night, there were 189 confirmed instances among the UN worldwide, and that consisted of 3 deaths in the UN system that have happened because the beginning of the pandemic,” Farhan Haq, replacement spokesperson for UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres, said at an online rundown.

The UN principal on March 13 required all UN team member to telecommute as well as function remotely from March 16 to April 12, to minimize the spread of COVID-19 at the UN headquarters in New York. On April 1, he extended his order for telecommuting till April 30.