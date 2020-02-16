2 Ohio State football players accused of rape, kidnapping

Two Ohio State University football players have been accused of the rape and kidnap of a woman at their apartment.

Defensive players Amir I. Riep and Jahsen L. Wint, both 21, were charged late on Tuesday and warrants have been issued for their arrests.

An affidavit filed by police states the woman was hanging out with Riep at an apartment he shares with Wint on February 4 when they began to engage in consensual sex.

The woman stopped and told Riep she didn’t want to continue. Wint then entered the room and allegedly asked if he could join, according to the Columbus Dispatch.

Wint then allegedly grabbed her by the neck and raped her, the affidavit said.

It said that Reip then held the woman down with his body while Wint forced oral sex. The woman pushed Wint away but he again forced her to have oral sex.

After several minutes they stopped and Riep told the woman that she needed to say what happened was ‘consensual on a video recording while laughing at her,’ the affidavit said.

He then told the woman she needed to shower before driving her back to her residence.

A Ohio State spokesman said both players have been suspended from the football program while the investigation is ongoing.

Ben Johnson said in a statement: ‘We are aware that two of our students have been arrested and criminally charged.

‘They have been suspended from all activities involving the football program. We will share more information when available.’

Riep is a six-foot-one, 185-pound cornerback entering his senior season while Wint is a six-foot, 198-pound redshirt senior safety, according to court documents and the Ohio State Buckeyes website.

Riep, who is a Cincinnati native, has appeared in 37 games for the Buckeyes and Wint, of Brooklyn, has made 35 appearances.