2,300 cruise passengers LEAVE their ship in Corfu after coronavirus scare

More than 2,300 people have today walked off a cruise ship in Corfu only 24 hours after it emerged that a former passenger had tested positive for coronavirus in Italy.

The 1,579 passengers and 723 crew, including dozens of Britons, were ordered back on board the MSC Opera in Athens yesterday in the latest virus scare at sea.

The ship’s captain told them that an Austrian tourist who left the ship in Genoa on February 28 had since been infected with the virus.

However, they have today been allowed to return to dry land on the island of Corfu after health officials boarded the ship to review its medical records.

The passengers will not face any further quarantine because of the ship’s ‘existing strict preventative health measures’, a spokesman for MSC Cruises said today.

‘At no time have passengers or crew been quarantined and all were able to freely make use of the ship’s facilities and restaurants before it departed yesterday,’ he said.

Greek health officials boarded the ship after it docked in Corfu in a ‘common maritime practice to review the ship’s full medical records’, the spokesman said.

The health authorities ‘deemed the vessel needed no further health measures beyond the ship’s existing strict preventative health measures,’ he said.

‘There is no reported illness today, nor yesterday, among any of the 2,302 passengers and crew.’

Corfu has not yet reported any cases of coronavirus, although Greece as a whole has ten.

The tenth patient, confirmed today, is related to an individual who recently travelled to Israel and Egypt.

Passengers had yesterday been held on board the MSC Opera for three hours before Greek authorities allowed them to leave the Athenian port of Piraeus.

Guests had been told to return to the vessel ‘immediately’ from their excursion on the Greek mainland, according to one passenger, Antonio Montalto.

The order was initially unexplained, and rumours even swirled that the delay was linked to the tensions on the Greece-Turkey border.

However, the captain subsequently explained that passengers had been called back over virus fears.

‘The check was to assess if any additional onboard health measures should be put in place following reports that a passenger who had disembarked the ship six days ago had tested positive for COVID-19 coronavirus two days after returning to Austria via Northern Italy,’ the MSC spokesman said.

A letter from the captain said that the ship’s crew was ‘waiting for further clarity and guidelines’ from Greek and Austrian authorities.

The ship was making an 11-day Mediterranean cruise, according to the company’s website.

Health authorities have had a suspicious eye on cruise ships in recent weeks after a number of voyages were disrupted by virus scares.

In the most serious case, 705 people tested positive for the virus on board the Diamond Princess during a two-week lockdown in Japan.

Separately, the cruise ship Westerdam was turned away at five ports last month before it finally arrived in the Cambodian port of Sihanoukville. There were no cases on board.

In addition, fears of a cruise ship outbreak off the U.S. coast were growing last night after a former passenger died of coronavirus and 21 people showed possible symptoms.

The Grand Princess cruise liner was barred from returning to its home port of San Francisco after the death of the 71-year-old, who is feared to have contracted the illness during a cruise to Mexico.

Two more cruises were disrupted on Tuesday after Myanmar turned a ship away and Norway kept a vessel in port while two passengers were tested.

Norwegian authorities kept 1,200 tourists on board the Aida Aura at Haugesund harbour after fears were raised over two German travellers, although they later tested negative.

Meanwhile Myanmar refused permission for the Silver Spirit to dock in Thilawa after 400 tourists arrived from nearby Thailand which has dozens of virus cases.