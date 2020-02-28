3 sentenced in dismemberment of slain Virginia teenager

Three people have been sentenced to prison for covering up the methamphetamine-fueled murder of a Virginia teenager whose body was mutilated, dismembered and burned.

Megan Metzger was 19 years old in 2018 when she was shot in the face during a gathering in Spotsylvania County, Virginia State Police agents have said.

Members of the group were using methamphetamine together when David Newton, 22, accused Metzger of being a ‘f***ing narc,’ which is a slang term for a police informant, and fatally shot her in the face, according to court testimony from police and the defendants.

Juan Benavidez III, 20, and Keelyn Codynah, 25, were accused of then concealing the killing by cutting off the victim’s head, fingers, toes and tongue, and disposing of remains by burning and burying them in different locations, prosecutors alleged.

Robert Keating, 27, owned the home where the grisly crime took place and was accused of trading the murder weapon for drugs in Washington DC, among other actions taken as part of the cover-up.

Newton was convicted of first-degree murder last month and is serving a 40-year sentence, the Fredericksburg Free Lance-Star reported.

On Monday, Spotsylvania Circuit Judge William Glover ordered Benavidez to serve 13 years, Codynah to serve 16 years and Keating to serve 21 years for crimes including defiling a dead body and being an accessory after the fact to murder, the newspaper reported.

Metgzer’s mother, Patricia, was in court for the sentencing and delivered an impact statement conveying her anguish of having to repeatedly hear how her daughter’s body was mutilated.

‘This is the worst horror you can ever imagine,’ she said, addressing the defendants. ‘You all deserve life [terms].’

Metzger went missing in Spotsylvania County on July 17, 2018. Her remains were discovered throughout King George County the following day.

According to courtroom testimony, the four defendants and the victim had spent several days at Keating’s home doing drugs together, even though some of them were virtual strangers to each other.

Metzger had come to the house at the invitation of Newton, whom she allegedly had met at a mental health facility a couple of years prior.

During the gathering, Metzger and Newton stepped outside, allowing Keating the chance to look through the woman’s purse. His search turned up a card that led him to mistakenly identify the teen as a police informant.

When Metzger returned, Keating told Newton about his find, who confronted the 19-year-old, calling her a ‘f***ing narc,’ then pulled out a gun and shot her in the face, according to evidence presented at trial.

The group of suspects left Keating’s home and went to a neighbor’s trailer, where they continued using drugs.

Later, according to testimony, Newton ordered Benavidez and Codynah to return to the crime scene, dismember Metzger’s body and clean up the evidence.

Benavidez and Codynah told police after their arrests that Newton threatened them with violence if they refused to cooperate with him.