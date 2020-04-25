33 more crew aboard cruise ship docked in Japan’s Nagasaki test positive for coronavirus

Japan’s Nagasaki prefectural government on Wednesday said that 33 more crew members aboard an Italian cruise ship docked in the Koyagi district have tested positive for the coronavirus, bringing the total number to 34.

On Tuesday, one member aboard the Costa Atlantica, docked for repairs in the southwestern prefecture, was confirmed as being infected with the virus, with prefectural officials saying they would conduct tests on 53 others who had been in close contact with the infected crew member.

In addition, the officials said that tests would also be conducted on four of the ship’s cooks.

The 33 who have newly tested positive for the coronavirus, at the moment, have not developed severe symptoms and have not been judged as being in a critical condition, the officials added.

Of the ship’s total crew of 623, those who have tested positive have been put in quarantine, while the remaining are staying in cabins that have balconies, said the officials. There are no passengers aboard the vessel.

The ship, operated by Costa Crociere, arrived in Nagasaki on Jan. 29 and was scheduled to remain until the end of April, although health ministry specialists said Wednesday that it is likely that a cluster of coronavirus infections has occurred aboard the vessel.

Due to the potential for a significant outbreak of the pneumonia-carrying virus, Nagasaki Gov. Hodo Nakamura said he plans to ask the Self-Defense Forces (SDF) to be dispatched to help with the situation.

Following a request from the Italian government, Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told a press briefing in Tokyo on Wednesday that officials and specialists from Japan’s health ministry had been sent to the ship.

“We will take appropriate measures to prevent the spread of the virus in cooperation with Nagasaki Prefecture and others,” Japan’s top government spokesperson said.