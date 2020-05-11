4 security force members killed in N. Afghan clashes

Four security force members were killed and seven others missing, presumably captured by Taliban militants, during clashes in Afghanistan’s northern Balkh province Saturday night, local police said Sunday.

“Armed Taliban militants stormed security checkpoints in Alam Khel locality of Balkh district of Balkh province Saturday night, triggering clashes between security forces manning the posts and the attackers,” provincial police spokesman Adel Shah Adel told Xinhua.

The police official said militants also sustained casualties based on the bloodstains on the clash site.

A joint army and police unit visited the site of the attack early Sunday to assess the situation there, according to Adel.

The province has been the scene of heavy clashes and fighting for long. Late last month, six army soldiers were killed and six others wounded after Taliban attacked security posts in Zarah district of Balkh.

Taliban militants, who ruled the country before being ousted in late 2001, have renewed armed insurgency, killing government troops as well as civilians.

They frequently attack district offices, military camps, installations and security checkpoints, while the Afghan military respond with airstrikes on militant targets in the countryside.