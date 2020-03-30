5 Real Madrid stars Premier League clubs will be watching ahead of transfer window

Real Madrid are being linked with a number of top players ahead of the summer transfer window, but some big names could also be on their way out of the Bernabeu

Real Madrid have a squad that is the envy of most clubs across Europe. Behind every star name is another waiting for their opportunity.

Not all get their chance to shine, though. And even those that do can lose their spot and quickly be replaced by the latest Galactico signed by Florentino Perez.

It’s why, over the years, big-name players have left the Bernabeu despite having plenty to offer. Think Wesley Sneijder, Arjen Robben, Angel Di Maria, Mesut Ozil and many more.

This summer is unlikely to be any different. There are players on the fringes at Real who could star for many a Premier League side. We have picked out five for the most enticing.

The Brazilian centre-back was signed at great expense from Porto last year as Real felt he could be the long-term successor to Sergio Ramos.

But Militao has only made 13 appearances this season and his sporadic starts have coincided with humbling defeats to Los Blancos. Reports have emerged this month that the Real hierarchy are unconvinced by the 22-year-old and he could be sold this summer.

If that is the case, several Premier League sides should be interested as, despite his inconsistent form this term, Militao is a defender with huge potential.

The Colombian was the star of the 2014 World Cup and that is why Real Madrid paid £63m to sign him from Monaco.

Rodriguez impressed in his first campaign at the Bernabeu but has struggled for regular first-team football ever since Zinedine Zidane took charge of the side in January 2014.

A two-season loan spell at Bayern Munich didn’t result in a permanent move and Rodriguez is back in Madrid but well out of the first-team picture – he hasn’t featured in La Liga since September.

Now 28 years old and with just over a year left on his contract, Rodriguez could be available for a reduced fee this summer. Arsenal are reportedly keen.

The Welshman’s future at the Bernabeu has been uncertain for almost two years. Yet he remains in the Spanish capital despite not being a favourite of Zidane. Something surely has to give?

Bale has made only 13 starts in all competitions this season and drew the ire of Real and the club’s supporters in November when he posed with a flag which read “Wales. Golf. Madrid. In that order” after he helped his country secure qualification for the European Championships.

The big stumbling block to Bale returning to the Premier League – potentially to Spurs – is his contract. The winger’s deal runs until 2022 and his reported £350,000-a-week wage is one few clubs can pay.

A loan deal could be struck but Real would have to subsidise his salary. Something which they have yet been prepared to do.

It’s difficult not to feel for the striker. After he impressed at Lyon in 2017/18, Mariano was re-signed by Real to help fill the Cristiano Ronaldo void. He even decided to take up the Portuguese’s No.7 shirt.

But he never won over Zidane and that, coupled with a back injury, meant he only started three times in La Liga last season. This term has been even more difficult, however.

Mariano was included in the match-day squad in La Liga just once before March. He made a surprise appearance in the Clasico and scored with his first touch to clinch victory for Real.

It’s likely he’ll be moved on his summer and his 21 goals in 48 games for Lyon is proof he can be an effective striker, one Premier League sides may want to take a chance on.

The Serbian striker was courted by a number of top European clubs last summer after a stellar campaign with Eintracht Frankfurt.

Real paid £53m to bring Jovic to the Spanish capital and it was hoped he would support and eventually replace Karim Benzema in the starting XI. But, similar to Mariano, the 22-year-old hasn’t convinced Zidane and he has started just four La Liga matches.

And earlier this month he was caught breaching self-isolation measures in Serbia after flying home from Spain, where all football has been suspended due to Coronavirus.

The negative headlines and the lack of football has led to speculation that Real could sell Jovic this summer. Chelsea and Arsenal have both been linked.