546 new COVID-19 cases reported in UAE, 15,738 in total

By Denis Bedoya on May 9, 2020

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) on Wednesday announced 546 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the total confirmed cases in the country to 15,738.

UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention said in a statement the new cases include many nationalities. All are in a stable condition and receiving medical treatment.

The ministry said that 206 more patients have made full recovery from the virus, taking the tally of the UAE’s recoveries to 3,359.

It also confirmed 11 more deaths, pushing the country’s death toll to 157.

The UAE was the first among the Gulf countries to report COVID-19 cases.

