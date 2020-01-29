6.3-magnitude earthquake hits the Solomon Islands 

A 6.3-magnitude earthquake hit the Solomon Islands on Monday, the US Geological Survey said, but no tsunami warning was issued.

The powerful quake struck just after 4 pm (0500 GMT) at a depth of 11 miles some 90 miles southeast of the Pacific nation’s capital Honiara, the USGS added.

The Solomon Islands Met Service said there was no tsunami threat from the undersea quake.

Garedd Porowai, marketing team leader for Solomon Islands Tourism, said the tremor was ‘not the biggest’ he had felt but it ‘gave us quite a jolt here in the office’.

There was no visible evidence of damage in Honiara’s central business district, he added.

It’s estimated that 23,000 people felt moderate shaking with a further 414,000 experiencing light tremors after the quake struck, according to the Watchers website.

The USGS released a ‘green light’ with regards to casualties and damages, meaning there is a low chance of earthquake-related fatalities or structural losses.

The Solomon Islands are regularly rocked by strong quakes.

Structures in the islands are vulnerable as built of metals without structural planning and some are made of mud.

At least 10 people were killed in 2013 when a powerful earthquake followed by a tsunami struck the Santa Cruz islands, which are part of the Solomons.

The major 8.0 magnitude earthquake led to waves of 5ft smashing the western side of the Santa Cruz Islands, ripping through at least three villages and destroying up to 50 homes.

The Solomon Islands remain a British overseas territory and Queen Elizabeth II is still their head of state.

In November last year, Prince Charles visited Honiara, not far from where the quake struck today, and delighted crowds by speaking in Pijin, the language of the islanders.