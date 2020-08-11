6 packing essentials for a trip with young kids, according to a dermatologist

IF YOUR SUMMER typically includes a beach trip abroad or a foreign city break, your plans may look a little different – and a little chillier – this year.

But even if you’re swapping two weeks of guaranteed hot weather for a staycation in Ireland’s less predictable climate, it’s important to remain mindful of smart suncare. Staying safe in the sun should be a priority regardless of where we are in the world, says La Roche-Posay’s consultant dermatologist Dr Niki Ralph:

“Statistics show that over 50% of Irish people suffered sunburn last year. As a nation, our attitude to suncare is worrying, with so few complying to health guidelines around SPF. We must practice safe sun at home in Ireland this summer, just as we would if we were holidaying abroad.”

That advice is doubly important if you’re planning a trip with young children, Dr Ralph notes, as their delicate skin is extremely sun sensitive:

Getting sunburn at a young age, 20 years or under, increases the risk of skin cancer in later life… Parents should ensure children are protected daily with a broad-spectrum high-factor sunscreen, to keep them safe from harmful UV rays.

Packing for a family trip? Here’s some essential packing advice to keep yourself and your young kids as sun safe as possible, whatever the weather…

1. First, look for a ‘broad spectrum’ SPF



Source: Shutterstock/HTeam

A high factor is essential when shopping for kids’ suncare (think SPF50+), but it’s not the only rule of thumb. “SPF relates just to UVB rays, so I always advise choosing a broad-spectrum sunscreen that contains both UVA and UVB protection,” says Dr Ralph. Sunscreen should be applied daily during the summer months, whatever the weather:

Just because the temperature isn’t reaching the early 20s, it doesn’t mean that you and your family aren’t at risk of a high UV exposure. Get into the habit of checking the UV index, which measures the UV radiation levels, daily and gives an indication of the potential risk for skin damage.

2. …And go for a product you can easily apply one-handed



Source: La Roche-Posay

A thick, greasy sunscreen can spell disaster when there’s an impatient, squirmy toddler involved. “Mist SPFs are a good solution for topping up protection throughout the day and on the go. They’re also a good option if your kids don’t like the feel of creams or are busy toddlers that don’t like sitting still for too long,” says Dr Ralph. And to ensure a really even application: “I always recommend applying SPF in the shade or in a sheltered area.”

Dr Ralph recommends choosing a product like La Roche-Posay’s Anthelios Invisible Kids Mist SPF50+, a water-resistant sunblock which comes in a handy spray bottle and goes on white initially to help you apply it evenly. La Roche-Posay is donating €1 to the Irish Cancer Society for every stickered suncare product sold in 2020, so you’ll be supporting a worthwhile cause too.

3. Pack a refillable bottle for water or juice

“Hydration is essential, especially in the sun,” says Dr Ralph. For young kids, pack a refillable water bottle that won’t leak, can be thrown in the bottom of a buggy or in a rucksack, and can be filled with water or juice. A pro tip:

Go for room temperature water instead of ice-cold water. It allows our bodies to rehydrate faster because it is absorbed more quickly.

4. With clothing, choose breathable cotton



Source: Shutterstock/Smirnof

You’ll want to pack clothing that will help protect kids from sun exposure, but that’s light enough to be comfortable and cool in warm or humid weather too. “Go for light clothing with a collar to protect the back of the neck, back and shoulders when out and about. Sunhats will give shade to faces, necks and ears, too,” says Dr Ralph. If your young kids love the sea or pool, consider investing in a UV suit. These are generally made from high-protection SPF-enabled Lycra that’ll offer extra peace of mind alongside sunscreen.

5. Bought some cute kids’ sunnies? Make sure they’re good quality

“Along with a hat and t-shirt, sunglasses will help keep children from being overexposed to the sun, by protecting their eyes and the delicate skin around that area” says Dr Ralph. But not all sunglasses are created equally, and it’s important to choose a pair that offers maximum sun safety for your little ones. All sunglasses available to purchase in Ireland are required to clearly list the level of UV protection – with 0 being the lowest and 4 being the highest – so it’ll be easy to pick a pair that fits the bill.

6. Consider a buggy shade or beach umbrella if you have very young kids



Source: Shutterstock/Hlornet

Babies and toddlers’ skin naturally contains less melanin than an adult and so is more prone to sun damage. While all young kids should be well protected from the sun, for the first six months you’ll want to avoid sun exposure entirely, keeping your baby in the shade rather than opting for sunscreen. A beach parasol or fold-up buggy shade is a great item to pack, as you’ll always be prepared should the sun unexpectedly pop its head out. “It’s especially important to avoid direct sun exposure and seek the shade during the sun’s hours of greatest intensity, between 10am and 4pm,” says Dr Ralph.

