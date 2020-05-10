66% of New York coronavirus hospitalizations are people staying at HOME

The majority of people who are still being hospitalized with the coronavirus across the state of New York are staying at home and are not essential workers, new data has revealed, prompting the questions of whether or not lockdown even works or for how much longer it will be necessary.

In a study of some 1,000 new patients admitted to New York hospitals over the last week, 66 percent were staying at home and 18 percent had come from nursing homes, meaning they either became infected by going out to get groceries or other essential items, or from seeing people outside of work.

Gov. Cuomo said they were clearly becoming infected as a result of personal behavior, something that can’t be controlled by his lock-down.

There are now 19,877 deaths in New York state and more than 321,000 cases of the virus. Across America, there have been more than 1million cases and 72,000 deaths. Recent data shows that while New York’s numbers are decreasing, the rest of America’s are on the rise.

More than 80 percent of the new New York hospitalizations had not taken any public transport since the stay-at-home order began in March and that number rose to 90 percent in New York City, but only 55 percent of study respondents answered the question on transport.

Of all the new hospitalizations, 73 percent were over the age of 51. The worst affected group were people aged 61 to 70 who accounted for 20 percent of the hospitalizations.

Almost all of them – 96 percent – had underlying conditions. Most cases were in Manhattan, with 21 percent coming from there, but almost as many – 18 percent – were in Long Island.

Cuomo revealed the data on Wednesday at his daily briefing. It came from a survey of hospitals conducted over the last week in an effort to drill down on why so many people were still becoming infected and who they were.

He said that while it shows the number of new infections is being caused by ‘personal behavior’ and not the lockdown, the stay-at-home order had generally thwarted the virus enough that it still a good overarching plan.

‘The numbers in the rest of the nation are going up. To me that vindicates what we are doing here. What we’re doing here shows results,’ he said.

New York has decreased the infection spread and death count dramatically but it has taken nearly eight weeks of a total shut down of the state, including New York City.

Millions are out of work as a result, and those who do have jobs are desperate to return to them.

But the state remains closed until May 15 at least. Then, regions must meet seven strict requirements set out by Cuomo before they can start a ‘phased’ reopening that will begin with manufacturing and construction workers, then move on to professional services. Restaurants will be in the third phase and education and entertainment will be last.

Businesses have been told to come up with new plans to reduce worker density for when employees go back to work, but it’s unclear if and when he will let them reopen once they have their plans in place.

On Wednesday, Cuomo said it was clear that there was an issue with crowds and density of workers rather than specific industries or areas.

There were another 232 deaths across the state on Tuesday, bringing the total death toll to 19,877, and more than 321,000 cases have been detected.

There were some 600 new hospitalizations on Tuesday, which Cuomo said is still high but marks a downward trend since last week when more than 1,000 people were being hospitalized with the virus every day.

Cuomo said the survey results were ‘surprising’ but showed people were not making the right personal choices even when at home.

He also warned that when the crisis was over, the true number of deaths would likely be ‘far worse’ than what is being reported now with more likely to be found in at-home deaths or even before the first cases were found in the US.

Cuomo was joined via video conference by Eric Schmidt, of Google, who announced the company will help the state with technology to boost tele-medicine services.

The state ordered the hospital survey last week as the number of new hospitalizations hovered around 1,000 a day.

‘With everything we’ve done, you still have 600 new cases that walked in the door yesterday. Where are they coming from?

‘Overwhelmingly, the people were at home… which is shocking to us,’ he said.

He also defended his phased reopening plan, that was revealed on Monday and involves construction and manufacturing businesses returning to work first only if all of his criteria are met.

‘The numbers are just dramatically different. The way we talk about in this nation states are in different places… in this state regions are in different places.

‘There are specific factual data points that each region has to assess.

‘Do you have healthcare capacity if god forbid that infection rate takes off on you?

‘If yes to those questions then in that region, working with local officials, what businesses do we reopen and the analysis here is businesses that are most essential and pose the lowest risk should go first.

‘Construction jobs, exterior workers are basically socially distanced by the nature of the work – manufacturing, in a manufacturing setting where you can do social distancing.

‘You want to make sure you have the virus on the retreat, that you;re not still seeing that virus like fire through dry grass. We do have it on the retreat.

‘Different levels in all parts of the state which is dramatically different than the numbers for the nation You haves states reopening where they’re still on the incline. I think that’s a mistake,’ he said.

Minnesota and Nebraska have seen a surge in new coronavirus cases as data shows that COVID-19 is on the rise across the United States with infection rates increasing even as states continue to lift their lockdown measures.

Data is showing that declining cases in hard-hit New York are driving the national trend downwards when more than a third of states are actually still seeing infections increase.

Despite the rising infections, the majority of states across the US have lifted lockdown restrictions or have announced plans to reopen – even as health experts warn of potential spikes in deaths.

The two Midwest states of Minnesota and Nebraska are showing alarming trends, according to data compiled by Axios comparing the seven day averages of new infections for each state over two weeks.

Minnesota, which has a total of 7,234 cases, has seen a 155 percent increase in new infections in the span of a week. With just over 6,000 cases, Nebraska has seen a 57 percent increase in new infections in a week.

Iowa, which has 10,400 infections, has seen a 42 percent increase in cases and Virginia’s infections, which are now at 20,200, have increased 31 percent.

At the other end of the scale, Arkansas and Wyoming are showing the most decline in cases. Arkansas, for example, has seen a 61 percent decline in new cases, bringing the total to nearly 3,500. Meanwhile, Wyoming has seen a 63 percent decline, bringing the total to nearly 600 cases.

Hard-hit New York, which has more than 321,000 cases, has seen a decrease of 38 percent in new infections.

As the majority of states lift restrictions and allow businesses to reopen, public health experts are warning that a failure to flatten the curve and drive down the infection rate in places could lead to a spike in deaths.

The experts have warned that apart from epicenter New York, data shows the rest of the US is moving in the wrong direction with new confirmed infections per day exceeding 20,000 and deaths per day are well over 1,000.

As of Wednesday, more than 72,000 people have now died from the coronavirus and there are more than 1.2 million infections across the country.

The densely packed New York area, consisting of about 20 million people, has been the hardest-hit corner of the country and accounts for at least one third of US deaths. As of Wednesday morning the state had more than 321,000 positive cases, and the number of deaths had risen to 19,977.

When the still locked-down area is included in infection tolls, new infections in the US appear to be declining, according to an AP analysis.

It found that the five-day rolling average for new cases has decreased from 9.3 per 100,000 people three weeks ago on April 13 to 8.6 on Monday.

But subtracting the New York area from the analysis changes the story. Without it, the rate of new cases in the US increased over the same period from 6.2 per 100,000 people to 7.5.

US testing for the virus has been expanded and that has probably contributed to the increasing rate of confirmed infections. But it doesn’t explain the entire increase, according to Dr. Zuo-Feng Zhang, a public health researcher at the University of California at Los Angeles.

‘This increase is not because of testing. It’s a real increase,’ he said.

Pockets of America far from New York City are seeing ominous trends.

Deaths in Iowa surged to a new daily high of 19 on Tuesday, and 730 workers at a single Tyson Foods pork plant tested positive.

On Monday, Shawnee County, home to Topeka, Kansas, reported a doubling of cases from last week on the same day that business restrictions began to ease.

Gallup, New Mexico, is under a strict lockdown until Thursday because of an outbreak, with guarded roadblocks to prevent travel in and out and a ban on more than two people in a vehicle.

A model from the University of Washington this week nearly doubled its projection of COVID-19 deaths in the US to around 134,000 through early August.

Dr. Christopher Murray, director of the institute that created the projections, said the increase is largely because most states are expected to ease restrictions by next week.

Without stay-at-home orders and similar measures, Murray said ‘we would have had exponential growth, much larger epidemics and deaths in staggering numbers’.

But he said cooperation is waning with cellphone location data showing people are getting out more – even before their states reopen.

An ominous forecast from a University Of Pennsylvania’s Wharton School model has predicted there could be 350,000 deaths by the end of June if all states lift stay-at-home orders and allow businesses and restaurants to reopen.

In comparison, the model predicts that nearly 160,000 deaths will occur by the end of June if people maintain social distancing but all states only partially reopen by lifting emergency declarations, stay-at-home orders and school closures.

The model’s best case scenario, which is still worse than the 100,000 fatalities President Donald Trump has suggested, predicts the death toll will climb to 115,000 in the next two months.

This scenario accounts for people still choosing to social distance and each state maintaining the lockdown measures that were in place until April 30 before the majority of states started partially reopening.

According to the model, there could be 7.7 million infections across the country by the end of June if all states reopen, 3.2 million if states partially reopen and 2.2 million if lockdown restrictions are maintained.

In addition to death and infection predictions, the Wharton model also forecasts the economic effects of states choosing to reopen.

The model forecasts a total of 18.6 million job losses by the end of June and a 11.6 percent drop in the GDP compared to 2019 if strict lockdowns across the US are maintained.

In comparison, there could be 11.3 million job losses and a 10.7 percent drop in GDP if states only partially reopen and 500,000 job losses and a 10.1 percent GDP decline if all completely reopen.

More than 30 million Americans have filed for unemployment benefits in the past six weeks as the coronavirus pandemic caused business to close. The official unemployment rate for April is due to be released on Friday and economists are predicting it could be as high as 20 percent.

Data dedicated to tracking how fast COVID-19 is spreading across each state shows that all but seven states appear to have slowed the spread.

According to the Rt.Live data, those include, Kentucky, which has 5,822 cases and 275 deaths; Wisconsin with 8,566 cases and 353 deaths; South Dakota with 2,780 cases and 29 deaths; Iowa with 10,392 cases and 219 deaths; Kansas with 5,671 cases and 161 deaths; Minnesota with 8,590 cases and 485 deaths; and Nebraska, which currently has 6,374 cases and 78 deaths.

Rt.Live uses current infection data to track the reproduction rate of the virus in each state over time.

The site uses an Rt – or effective reproduction – metric, which shows the average number of people who become infected by an infectious person.

The data indicates the virus will spread quickly if the Rt is above 1.0. If the Rt falls below 1.0 in a state, it means the virus is showing signs of slowing down.

The Rt model shows the most likely Rt value for each day and the interval of values that Rt might actually be.

This can vary for states depending on the amount of data available and if they have fewer cases than other states.