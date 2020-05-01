7 killed in roadside bomb blasts in Afghanistan

12 SHARES Share Tweet

Two intelligence officials and five civilians have been killed in two roadside bomb explosions in two Afghan provinces, authorities said Thursday.

Earlier on Thursday morning, Mohammad Ismahil, head of intelligence office of Nawa district of southern Helmand province, and his bodyguard were killed when their vehicle touched off a Taliban roadside bomb in the province, 555 km south of Kabul, the provincial government confirmed.

On Wednesday evening, five civilians, including two women and a child, were killed in a similar incident in Andar district of eastern Ghazni province, 125 km south of Kabul, the provincial government said in a statement.

The victims were members of a same family who were travelling from neighboring Logar province to visit their relatives in Ghazni.

The next of kin of the victims were notified, the statement added.

The explosions come as the United Nations Assistance Mission in Afghanistan (UNAMA) on Monday announced that more than 500 civilians were killed due to fighting in Afghanistan in the first three months of 2020.

A total of 760 civilians were also wounded in the conflict during the same period of time, the UNAMA said.

The mission has attributed 55 percent of civilian casualties to the Taliban and other insurgent groups, 32 percent to security forces over the period while the rest 13 percent were caused by other reasons.