’70s Playboy model Candace Collins Jordan says it was a ‘thrill’ to pose semi-nude again at age 65

Playboy model and 1979 centerfold Candace Collins Jordan says it was ‘a thrill in every way’ to return to the magazine at age 65, 40 years after she first posed in its pages.

Jordan first joined the Playboy family as a Bunny in 1973, and went on to cover the magazine nine times in all, even moving into the Mansion with Hugh Hefner for a period.

Then late last year, she was invited back for a special shoot spotlighting Playmates of every age — and, she writes for the Huffington Post, it’s been such a joy that she hopes to come back again when she’s 80.

Jordan was a Bunny at the St. Louis Club in 1973, eventually joined the club in Chicago, and was posing for the magazine before the decade was up.

But her career with the publication lasted decades longer than she could have imagined.

In December, Playboy launched The Equality Issue, with a 12-page spread called ‘Once a Playmate, Always a Playmate’ that featured five Playmates spanning decades, the oldest being 77-year old Victoria Valentino.

Jordan, who never had qualms about posing nude, was excited when she was invited to be a part of the October 2019 shoot.

‘Doing this shoot was a thrill in every way,’ she said, ‘although in the beginning, I was a little nervous considering the time span between my first shoots and the fact that I would now be shooting with other Playmates who were decades younger.

‘Eventually, though, I realized I would be representing an age group that rarely gets this sort of recognition so I embraced the opportunity wholeheartedly.’

Other models included Reneé Tenison, 51, Brande Roderick, 25, and Raquel Pomplun, 32.

Jordan was pictured lounging on an orange shag carpet in orange panties and nothing else, shielding herself on top with her arm.

In another shot, she sipped a martini by the pool in a strapless top.

‘I want to show women that beauty and sexuality have no limits,’ she told the magazine at the time.

They appear to have gotten the message. Jordan said that since the images hit the internet, she’s had an ‘outpouring of support.’

‘I love the way the magazine is embracing diversity in every way and I’m even happier to be a part of this new age for both women and Playboy,’ she wrote for the Huffington Post.

Jordan said that posing for Playboy opened up a new world for her, helping her leave her hometown and end up in Chicago, where she met her husband.

She called parties at the Mansion while Hugh Hefner was alive ‘thrilling beyond belief,’ and insisted that posing nude made her the woman she wants to be.

‘Posing for the magazine was empowering because it gave me the confidence to be the woman I want to be,’ she said.

‘I’m proud of who I am and what I look like and, given the opportunity, I would pose again in a heartbeat.

‘I might not weigh 118 pounds like I did in my first pictorial, but I’m honored to be able to represent women of a certain age and prove that you don’t lose your sexuality after age 20.’

She admitted that she’s had to bat off some women who think Playboy models are being objectified, something she doesn’t agree with.

‘I have never once felt objectified, but rather liberated and empowered. No one put a gun to my head and made me pose. It was my decision and I, honestly, I thought this was one of the tenets of the feminist movement too ― to be free to make your own choices,’ she said.

‘Playboy has taught me to stand up for myself in the face of adversity, be it from disgruntled so-called feminists or simply from those who disagree with my choices,’ she added.

It’s been such a positive experience that she hopes that magazine will ‘revisit’ her one again when she’s 80.