8 huge takeovers which went badly wrong as Newcastle prepare for mega-money Saudi ownership

Newcastle United look set to be taken over by Mohammed bin Salman, ending Sports Direct chief Mike Ashley’s reign as owner

Newcastle United, after years of failed negotiations, finally look set to complete a takeover.

Current owner Mike Ashley may finally be willing to hand over the reins, and the Magpies could have a sizeable budget to work with given expected investment from Mohammed bin Salman.

What better time, then, to look at a series of club takeovers that got fans’ hopes up, but ultimately failed to deliver.

When Yeung, a Hong Kong businessman, bought Birmingham City for £81.5m in 2009, he promised fans the world.

The club, he said, would become a “global brand”, a team with supporters in Asia and beyond if they took on his “connections and expertise”.

Birmingham were seduced. Yeung had passed the Premier League’s ‘fit and proper’ test, despite two criminal convictions in Hong Kong for failing to disclose shareholdings in listed companies.

Predictably, Birmingham were not catapulted forward by the takeover. Instead, they were relegated a little over a year later, dropping into the Championship where they have been ever since.

And in March 2014, Yeung was sentenced to six years in prison back in Hong Kong. A report of the court case in the Guardian revealed that “Judge Douglas Yau cast Yeung as a liar, ‘not a witness of truth’, who exaggerated the earnings from his hairdressing salons and stock market trading; was an ‘avid gambler’ in the VIP suites of Macau casinos whose staff and a boss, Cheung Chi Tai, a suspected triad, paid money including ‘folding cash’ into Yeung’s bank accounts”.

There was a brief and idealistic period of excitement at Ewood Park when the Venky’s arrived, promising big transfers (Ronaldinho was among the names mentioned) and the prospect of European football.

“We are going to be good responsible owners and we want to make the club stronger,” said Venky’s chairperson Anuradha Desai.

That didn’t happen. Blackburn were, within a few years, left languishing in debt worth hundreds of millions. They had dropped out of the Premier League and, in 2017, were relegated into League One.

The takeover was, then, nothing short of a disaster. Protests at Ewood Park called for the Venky’s to leave, but they didn’t. They are still in charge today, though things have improved slightly.

Blackburn are back in the Championship and looking upwards, but it does not excuse the Venky’s years of mismanagement.

Leeds fans were right to feel excited when Risdale took over the club in the late 90s. With his investment, they repeatedly finished in the top five of the Premier League, reached the semi-finals of the Uefa Cup and the semi-finals of the Champions League.

As it turned out, though, Risdale’s financial irresponsibility left the club in dire straits. It was revealed that he had borrowed £60m against future gate receipts, hoping that Leeds would qualify for the Champions League in successive seasons. They didn’t.

Risdale allowed manager David O’Leary to spend lavishly, too, and when the former stepped down as owner in 2003, the club were over £100m in debt.

Over the next few years they were relegated twice, dropping into the third tier. And they have not been in the top flight since. The early excitement following Risdale’s takeover was soon replaced by an overwhelming pessimism at Elland Road.

Gold and Sullivan’s reign at West Ham has not been as disastrous as some of the previously mentioned takeovers. The club are still – just about – in the Premier League, and there have been some high points.

But given expectation when the duo arrived, things have not exactly gone well. “We have a seven-year plan to get them into the Champions League,” Sullivan said when the takeover was completed.

A move to the Olympic Stadium, which was secured in 2013, suggested that might be a realistic aim. But West Ham have never really made any progress.

This season, in particular, has been chaotic: Manuel Pellegrini was sacked in December and replaced by David Moyes, but the club were in the bottom three of the Premier League when the season was postponed.

The future, for West Ham, is uncertain. And fans are growing more and more impatient with Gold and Sullivan with each season.

“Portsmouth fans are hoping the arrival of Gaydamak, 30, the son of the controversial Russian-Israeli billionaire Arcady Gaydamak, and his possible £100 million investment, could reverse the struggling club’s fortunes in the same way that Abramovich transformed Chelsea.”

That is how the Telegraph reported the takeover of Portsmouth by Alexandre Gaydamak in 2006. As it turned out, though, the French-Israeli businessman proved to be one of a long list of disastrous arrivals.

He stayed for three years before selling the club onto Ali al-Faraj. In that time, though, Gaydamak allegedly stripped the club of £32m. From then on, Portsmouth’s rapid decline proved impossible to stop.

Fulham were well-established in the Premier League when Khan arrived, a billionaire car-parts entrepreneur promising a “viable and sustainable Premier League future”.

That hasn’t quite worked out. The Cottagers were relegated a year later and, despite significant investment in transfers – particularly last season as Fulham returned to the top flight after four seasons away – the club have regressed.

They are back in the Championship now and their success in the Europa League under Roy Hodgson 10 years ago – which included a 4-1 win over Juventus and a defeat in the final against Atletico Madrid – seems like a distant memory.

Leeds have a history with duplicitous owners. Still, there was cautious optimism when Massimo Cellino arrived in 2014, set for his next project after 22 years in charge of Italian club Cagliari.

He had sacked 36 managers during that time and faced embezzlement charges regarding the construction of Cagliari’s stadium.

Cellino promised a long-awaited return to the Premier League, but his Leeds tenure was chaotic. He lived up to his reputation, sacking six managers in two years. Inevitably, that led to instability on the pitch.

In 2017, he sold the club to Andrea Radrizzani, and things have only improved since.

When Belgian entrepreneur Duchâtelet paid a reported £14m to take over Charlton, there was hope that he would stabilise the club in the Championship and build towards a return to the Premier League.

He did exactly the opposite. His five years in charge were defined by a fractious relationship with fans and an almost authoritarian approach to leadership. At his previous club, Standard Liege, Duchâtelet had been accused of interfering with the work of coaches and lacking interpersonal skills.

And, despite his assertion that the same would not happen at Charlton, he soon fell out with popular manager Chris Powell. He was sacked and eight more managers followed, as the club dropped down to League One.

Duchâtelet became increasingly unpopular, with fans protesting at the Valley. When he stepped down in 2019, there was an overwhelming sense of relief.