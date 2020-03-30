8 killed in small plane crash on take-off in Manila

A small plane bound for Japan crashed on take-off Sunday night at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila, killing all eight people on board, the airport authority said.

“This is to confirm an accident that happened on or about 8:00 p.m. today, March 29, 2020, involving a West Wind 24 aircraft bound for Haneda with eight passengers on board,” Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA) said in a statement.

The statement said the accident happened at the end of runway 24 while the aircraft was taking off.

“The flight, which was on a medEvac mission to Haneda, Japan, was carrying two passengers and six crew members,” the statement read.

Immediately after the incident, the MIAA fire and rescue team was dispatched to the site to douse the flames with chemical foam.

“Unfortunately, no passenger survived the accident,” the statement added.

The runway has been temporarily closed, as investigators from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Board of the Civil Aeronautics Authority of the Philippines are now on site to determine the cause of the incident.