8,000 migrants in ‘Devil’s Route’ caravan prepare to storm Mexico

At least 8,000 asylum seekers from Central America, including many who were deported last week, will test Mexico’s refusal to grant them unrestricted passage towards the United States by attempting to cross the border into the country yet again.

Hundreds of migrants gathered Thursday in San Pedro Sula, Honduras, and departed early Friday after word spread through Facebook channels and WhatsApp chain messages during the beginning of the week. The caravan is expected to be made up of at least 8,000 people.

The group was set to meet up with other refuge seekers in El Salvador to continue the ‘Devil’s Route’ through Guatemala before an anticipated showdown with Mexican security forces at the border.

The latest caravan has been labeled the ‘Devil’s Route’ because the migrants are setting out on the same path that a cargo train nicknamed ‘The Devil’ transits through, via the Mexican Pacific coast all the way to the Mexico-Texas border.

At the urging of the President Donald Trump, the Mexican government has clamped down on permitting caravan members free transit towards the 1,954-mile southern United States border after the administration threatened to impose tariffs on imported goods last year.

Among the early group of migrants that departed from Honduras was José Luis Montes, who on Wednesday was deported from Mexico.

The 19-year-old told EFE that it will be his third migration attempt towards the United States in two years.

In his first try, he spent 21 days in the northeastern Mexican border town of Piedras Negras, across from Eagle Pass, Texas. He was then captured by Mexican authorities and deported to Honduras.

‘I am leaving because of poverty, because I want to do well for myself, I want to support my mother and I am leaving because of personal problems,’ Montes said.

Montes was part of the massive caravan of 4,000, mostly from Honduras, traveled to the Guatemala border town of Tecún Umán on January 14 and 15.

Last week migrants clashed with Mexican National Guardsmen after storming across the Suchiate River that separates Guatemala and Mexico. Some evaded capture and continued their way towards the U.S. border.

There were some migrants who voluntarily decided to return to their home country after their options of crossing the border were shut down.

Others were not so lucky and were detained and deported in the following days via airplanes and buses set up by the governments of Guatemala and Mexico.

On Thursday, Mexico’s minister of the Secretariat of Security and Civilian Protection declared that additional National Guards troops would not be deployed to its border with Guatemala despite the newest caravan threat.

‘We have the responsibility to regulate and dictate the migratory flows, consequently we will have to fulfill the responsibility as officials of the Mexican state to regulate and order that passage through the country,’ Alfonso Durazo said.

Mexico’s National Guard was introduced last year to combat a wave of violence that has left more than 200,000 dead during its decade’s long battle with criminal organizations, but at the behest of the Trump administration it has joined forces with the National Immigration Institute to curtail the influx of migrants from Central America and other regions.

Durazo warned that the majority of the caravan is led by individuals tied to human trafficking networks.

‘We estimate 80 percent of that mobilization is motivated by people associated with human trafficking,’ he said.

The latest caravan is the third since last fall, when Washington signed bilateral agreements with Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador to reduce the number of migrants crossing the southern border.

More than 55,000 migrants have requested asylum at the U.S. border and been returned to Mexico to wait out cases that will take months, if not years to resolve under the ‘Remain in Mexico’ program, also known as the Migrant Protection Protocols.

Beginning with Guatemala in July of 2019, the U.S. government signed agreements with Guatemala, Honduras and El Salvador that would allow the U.S. to send asylum seekers from other countries to Central America.

Under the deals, asylum seekers won’t be given the opportunity to request asylum in the U.S., but rather will be flown to these Central American countries where they will have the opportunity to request asylum.