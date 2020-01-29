A look back on the extraordinary life of sporting icon Kobe Bryant

The world entered a state of mourning on Sunday following the news that Kobe Bryant had died in a helicopter crash.

The devastating incident took the lives of eight more, including Bryant’s 13-year-old daughter Gianna, after the aircraft went down in thick fog before crashing in Calabasas, California.

Bryant’s untimely death marks an abrupt end to one of the most iconic lives in sporting history, which saw him conquer the game of basketball while becoming one of the greatest players to have graced the court.

He was a five-time NBA champion, two-time Olympic gold medalist and is the fourth highest point-scoring player in league history, along with a long list of personal accolades.

Bryant also won an Oscar for best animated short film for his film Dear Basketball, just two years after his retirement from the game in 2016.

Here, Sportsmail takes a look at the Black Mamba’s life and career in pictures.