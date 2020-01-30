A look inside the incredible Hard Rock Stadium hosting this Sunday’s Super Bowl LIV

In deciding where to host a Super Bowl, the NFL consider many things.

As well as climate, stadium quality is a key factor, so perhaps it is little surprise that south Florida is hosting the event for a record 11th time.

Here, Sportsmail finds out all you need to know about the Hard Rock Stadium where this Sunday’s showpiece will be held.

Hard Rock Stadium is in Miami Gardens, a city about 17 miles north of Miami Beach.

65,326.

Actually, that’s aqua. All the orange seats were ripped out in 2015.

Oh, good point. The Miami Dolphins decided to phase out 99.4 per cent of single use plastic and this promises to be the greenest Super Bowl in history. The stadium uses aluminium cups, which can be recycled.

That is the open air canopy. It was installed to protect fans from the sort of rain seen at Super Bowl XLI, introduce some shade on sunnier days and add a bit of atmosphere. It covers 90 per cent of fans, but leaves the football field open to the elements.

Californian-grown grass. Nope, not the sort harvested at Tyson Ranch but a hybrid Bermuda over-seeded with rye grass. Hard Rock Stadium is one of 14 to use the real stuff compared to the 17 with artificial turf. It was harvested 14 months ago and is – hopefully – robust enough to endure the game and the half-time show.

The stadium formerly known as Joe Robbie, Pro Player, Dolphins, Land Shark, and Sun Life opened in 1987. The recent three-year renovation began in 2015 and came at a cost of $500million, with Dolphins owner Stephen Ross picking up most of the tab.

The facelift took place over three off-seasons from 2015 so that the Dolphins didn’t have to pay elsewhere. The first year saw the seats replaced and the creation of money-spinning boxes, suites and seating pods. The canopy was fitted on top of the stadium in 2016 with four video boards added.

The first meaningful game played at the ‘new’ stadium was a 30-24 overtime victory over the Cleveland Browns on September 25, 2016. Following that, suites and ‘premium spaces’ were given an upgrade.

There are buses and trains from downtown Miami. Or you could use one of the 22,000 parking spaces outside.

Good heavens no. It’s a multi-purpose venue. Once the home of the Florida Marlins MLB team, it is now the Miami Dolphins’ and has hosted five Super Bowls (XLIV; 2010, XLI; 2007, XXXIII; 1999, XXIX; 1995 and XXIII; 1989), two World Series and numerous concerts and even a Clasico.

Since 2019 it has hosted the Miami Open tennis tournament, and there is considerable debate about whether it may or may not feature on the Formula One calendar next season.

The first five, hosted at the Orange Bowl, were won by the Green Bay Packers, New York Jets, the Baltimore Colts and two wins for the Pittsburgh Steelers. At what is now Hard Rock Stadium, the San Francisco 49ers have won twice, with wins for the Denver Broncos, the Indianapolis Colts and the New Orleans Saints.

Are you sitting down? At the moment you won’t get much change from $7,000. But that’s likely to go up.