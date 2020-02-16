A nice tablecloth and candles matter just as much as what you cook on Valentines Day

A nice tablecloth and candles matter just as much as what you cook on Valentine’s Day and ‘creating a mood’ can even affect how good the food tastes, according to a new study.

Researchers from the University of Hohenheim in Germany examined the impact the ambient environment of a date setting has on the taste of the food – particularly on the quality of soup.

In two studies, people were asked to rate a bowl of tomato soup out of 100 on its taste, smell and appearance while their environment was changed.

The biggest difference was when the lights were dimmed and a tablecloth added.

Under those circumstances people ate more and said the food was better quality, according to the study published in the journal Food Quality and Preference.

In the first of the two studies, people were asked to eat two identical bowls of tomato soup and give feedback on how it tasted while researchers changed the lighting.

In the second study people were assigned to one of four random groups with a ‘double date’ style table setting including two groups of two people.

They only changed the lighting in the first study and people said the tomato soup was ‘less salty’ when the light was low, but reported no other changes.

They dimmed the lights and added a tablecloth for the second study and found that people rated the food tastier and of better quality than without the tablecloth.

All of the diners were students and employees from the University of Hohenheimand were recruited through dating platforms, email and phone.

They excluded anyone under 18, those with special diets including food intolerance or vegan diets and anyone studying food science.

The lighting they used was similar to those found in restaurants, particularly ones used for ‘date nights’ and Valentines Day.

Of the less salty reaction to the soup under low light, they think this might be due to the participants being ‘more vigilant’ under the low light conditions and more perceptive to the taste.

They say that it’s unlikely lighting differences alone have much of an impact on the quality of the food or the dining experience.

They found that perceptions of the food and quality of the date started to change when the lighting was coupled with other environmental changes.

Researchers designed the second study to have a more natural ‘date like’ setting, with ‘couples’ sitting at a table.

‘The results showed an increase in soup consumption of 51 per cent in the group that ate with dimmed light and tablecloth compared to the dimmed light condition without tablecloth,’ the authors said.

‘The larger amount consumed can partially be explained by a longer mean meal duration and higher mean ratings of the soup.’

The tablecloth had a bigger impact on the perceived quality of the food than the lighting, the authors found.

This included reactions to the amount eaten, duration of the meal and the overall taste and quality of the soup.

‘While a table cloth appears to increase the participants’ overall perceived pleasantness of the environment, the combination with low lighting appears to be most effective in impacting intake and food perception,’ they found.

If you’re planning a Valentines Day meal for a loved one, make sure you get both the table layout and the lighting right for the best chance of a successful night.

Just having a dimmed bulb might only lead to a ‘less salty meal’, the authors found.

Beyond the impact on a good date night, researchers say the findings that people eat more food under certain conditions could help people with medical conditions.

An increase by half the amount of soup by changing the environment into a pleasant group atmosphere reveals great potential for several settings and health conditions, the team said in their paper.

This includes malnutrition in the elderly and certain groups of people at risk of malnutrition including cancer patients.

The research has been published in the journal Food Quality and Preference.