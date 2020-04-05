A self-employed support scheme has been set up – freelancers say it’s too little too late

SELF-EMPLOYED people were some of the last people to receive support from the state. While many will be relieved that the new grant scheme is finally available, some feel that more work still needs to be done.

Coronavirus has wreaked havoc on the economy and the state has felt it necessary to step in. Various support packages have been announced in recent weeks to ensure incomes are protected.

One of the most recent support packages was focused on the self-employed. The Self-employment Income Support Scheme was announced towards the end of March and had a similar theme to the employee plans. The government detailed that the scheme will allow people to claim a taxable grant worth 80 percent of their trading profits up to a maximum of £2,500 per month for up to three months. There are some limitations in place which determine who can apply for it.

It is possible to apply for the scheme if the person is a self-employed individual or a member of a partnership and they: have submitted their Income Tax Self-Assessment tax return for the tax year 2018-19

traded in the tax year 2019-2020

are trading when they apply, or would be except for COVID-19

intend to continue to trade in the coming tax year

have lost trading/partnership trading profits due to COVID-19



While this is undoubtedly good some claimants have expressed dismay at the proposals. Fiverr, the freelance services marketplace company, detailed that many within the freelance community feel there’s not enough clarity on how the scheme works. This will be a crucial element to get right in the coming weeks as recent analysis has highlighted just how important this section of the workforce is. Research from the ONS found that the self-employed market contributes around £275billion to the UK economy.

Freelancers specifically account for 15 percent of the five million strong self-employment workforce. One of the biggest problems highlighted with the new plans is the fact that there will be a delay in payment. Liron Smadja, a Director for Fiverr commented on this: “While this government’s support for self-employed workers is of course welcome – it’s still too little, too late for many freelancers. “Chancellor Rishi Sunak acted quickly to secure the livelihoods of PAYE employees, but the self-employed workforce had to wait much longer for any advice at all – and now they’ve been told they’ll have to wait until June to get any financial support.”