‘A system wide disaster.’ The Iowa Caucus Meltdown: How did it go so wrong

The catastrophic outcome of the Iowa caucuses on Monday night and Tuesday morning came in Hemingway’s words, ‘gradually, then suddenly.’

The failure to produce any official results at all – leaving chaos over who won – was the result of a perfect storm of a confusing and homespun system for choosing candidates, combined with a bid to go hi-tech.

In the end, it was a ‘coding error’ in the phone app given to organizers to report results which was the final undoing of the caucus.

The app was bought in secret from a firm which was revealed on Monday night to be called Shadow, and be run by former Hillary Clinton campaign operatives.

But the seeds were sewn decades ago when the modern primary system was built after the 1968 Democratic National Convention was hit by protests and both parties built systems designed to spread elections out over months, to both minimize the chances of contested conventions, and extend the presidential election season to maximize attention on it.

Despite being the first state in the nation to ‘choose’ a candidate, Iowans are doing nothing of the kind: when they caucus – a ‘gathering of neighbors’ – they are actually choosing 11,402 delegates who will represent them at a county-wide convention.

That county-wide convention will itself choose 2,107 delegates to district conventions, where most delegates to the Democratic National Convention will be chosen, with more being chosen at the state convention to bring the total to 41.

In Iowa delegates are ‘bound,’ or ‘pledged,’ that is compelled to support the will of the people who selected them.

That means the votes on caucus night can be used to calculate – usually precisely – what will happen at the state convention which chooses the final delegates for the national convention.

But there is another complication: how the votes actually happen.

The caucus is not like a primary, where voters cast a ballot in secret and have the results counted, with candidates ranked from top to bottom by percentage share.

Instead voting is done in the open, in two rounds.

In the first round, voters gather at a precinct under a sign for their favored candidate, a process known as the first alignment.

That creates a set of data called the raw vote count for the first alignment – the nearest thing these is to a simple primary ballot.

But those votes do not actually count for the result.

After the first alignment, every candidate who scores under 15% is eliminated and their supporters are asked to choose to join a candidate who scored more than 15% – or they can go and join another non-viable candidate to get that candidate over 15%, or try to persuade other losing candidates’ supporters to join them.

Even the 15% rule varies from place to place – the smaller the place, the fewer the number of delegates it has to award, so the higher the bar for ‘viability.’

If the precinct only sends one delegate, candidates have to get over 50% to be ‘viable.’

They have 30 minutes to decide, openly, with their neighbors urging them to join them under the banner of more successful candidates.

At the end there will be a sorting with ‘viable’ candidates. That gives rise to the second alignment vote count – the total in each corner for the remaining candidates.

But then the second alignment is converted into ‘state delegate equivalents,’ through a mathematical formula, which in every other previous election has allowed the media to declare a winner simply by processing returns through the formula.

The caucus secretary fills in a worksheet as they go.

The caucus system had been in place since 1972 with few changes, and had been broadly good at predicting the winner of the nomination – 55% of Iowa winners took the nomination.

But in 2016, the Democratic system came unglued.

There were three candidates: Hilary Clinton, Bernie Sanders and Martin O’Malley.

On the night of the caucuses, the usually chaotic and good-natured process of standing in a corner went on as normal, and the results which came in declared Hillary Clinton the winner – and she went on to Iowa apparently favorite to win the nomination.

The result was certainly close on the night, with Clinton getting 49.8% of state delegate and 49.6% going to Sanders – 700.47 to 696.92. The rounding system which then is used to refine that to national convention delegates means Hillary won by a much better margin – 23 to 21.

But in reality the results were being questioned. A string of discrepancies were reported, and in many cases the result turned out to have been decided by a coin toss – but the system for recording results did not declare that there had been a tie.

Clinton appeared to get the benefit of the doubt more than Sanders and there were reports of results which awarded her delegates which Sanders claimed too.

What nobody was able to find out was an official record of the actual votes: they were simply not recorded – so the data on which it rested was a number written down at the precinct of the total number of people backing each candidate.

There were no individual paper ballots and Bernie Sanders’ campaign manager Jeff Weaver said: ‘We’re not likely to ever know what the actual result was.’

Democrats were determined not to have a repeat of the 2016 scenario where the results would be questioned – so they decided that the key was a paper ballot to record individual voter’s preference each time, and the recording of the three crucial pieces of data: first alignment, second alignment and state delegate equivalent count.

Data from the 1,600 precincts from across the state would be sent to the party headquarters to tabulate the final outcome.

Which ever candidate got the most delegates would be declared the ‘winner.’

Any contests could be sorted by going to the paper total.

The key to making this work was an ambitious virtual system: all reporting of results would be on a smartphone app which each precinct secretary would use.

But surprisingly, there was little public announcement about the app before it came into existence.

Instead a company called Shadow was secretly contracted to come up with it.

The New York Times reported that it did so in the last two months, given $63,000 in two tranches for ‘affordable and easy-to-use tools.’

The idea was that the app would have a back-up phone line for results to be called in, but that it would be a fall-back, with the vast bulk of results tallied electronically and rapidly.

The app in fact started going wrong in the last couple of weeks as it was rolled out.

With 1,678 precinct and 99 ‘satellite’ caucus venues, there were 1,777 precinct secretaries who would all have to download and use the app before February 3.

But when they did, they encountered problems, complained that there was no training, and struggled to use it, two organizers told the Wall Street Journal.

Others said the app was designed to be so secure – to combat worries of hacking – it ended up locking out the precinct captains, who were supposed to log in with a pin number.

Patty Judge, a former Iowa lieutenant governor who ran a caucus in Monroe County, got stuck trying to log in to the app.

‘I got stuck immediately,’ Judge told Politico.

That means that even before the night started it, demand for the phone hotline would be higher than anticipated.

As the results started coming together, the app failed for so many precinct captains that they called in the results.

The phone system, however, wasn’t set up to be the reporting hub. It became jammed with too many calls. Caucus workers said they were stuck on hold for over an hour in some instances.

Band with problems and poor cell service contributed to the mess.

The state party said a lot of the issues were reported from areas with poor cellphone service.

Iowa is a farm heavy state with a lot of back road through fields. And for 24 per cent of rural Americans, high speed internet is a major problem, according to a Pew Research Center survey.

Additionally, many of the volunteers who run the causes are retirees and older voters.

‘Most of my precinct chairs were a little older,’ Laura Hubka, the Democratic chairwoman in Howard County told The New York Times. ‘They weren’t comfortable with’ using the app.

So they too called in their results, adding to the jammed phone line.

In Polk County, the largest county and seat of the Des Moines capitol, county chairman Sean Bagniewski got so frustrated with trying to use the app he had his precinct captains phone in their results.

But he told Politico his people reported wait times of 90 minutes to two hours.

‘Or some times,’ he said of the phone system, ‘it would hang up on them.’

Bagniewski also complained about the lack of training for his caucus volunteers.

‘When you have an app that you’re sending out to 1,700 people and many of them might be newer to apps and that kind of stuff, it might have been worth doing a couple months’ worth of testing,’ he said.

By 10pm – 11pm eastern – the system was completely jammed.

And then the worst case scenario got worse. Samples of the apparently successfully reported results showed ‘inconsistencies.’

There was missing data – meaning that the results would have to fall back on paper ballots.

But that was opening a new problem: the ballots had to be obtained. In some places people went to knock doors after midnight to get the ballots from precincts whose organizers had gone home.

Underlying it all, the most unforgivable error there could be: the app had a ‘coding error.’

The app was built by a small Washington, D.C. firm called Shadow Inc.

It is a technology firm that was created in January last year after data and messaging service Groundbase was acquired by Democrat non-profit ACRONYM.

Shadow’s CEO Gerard Niemira, product manager Ahna Rao and COO James Hickey all worked on the Hillary for America campaign.

Niemira’s twitter profile ironically has a profile of a botched ‘plan ahead’ framed embroidery.

Other staff include alumni of Obama’s presidential campaign, as well as Google, Apple and the DNC.

Most shockingly of all, Shadow was contracted in secret by the Iowa Democratic Party – the firm’s identity was only worked out by going through expenditure records.

Shadow’s ownership structure is itself opaque.

Originally, Niemara founded a company called GroundGame in 2017 with other Krista Davis, another former Clinton staffers, and they employed people who had built data tools for the campaign. Davis was a Google engineer.

The idea was that Democratic campaigns could use it as a one-stop shop for harvesting people’s information and contacting them, which is the basis of modern campaigning.

Getting, retaining and using mobile numbers and email addresses fuels campaigns, and Niemart offered a ‘peer-to-peer SMS and customer-relationship management tool.’

Art some point it was renamed Groundbase and then in January 2019 it was acquired for an undisclosed sum by ACRONYM, and was renamed Shadow – or at least, that was what ACRONYM said at the time.

ACRONYM described Niemart as the chief technology officer, and said: ‘Imagine a system in which your data automatically syncs across every platform, technology and tool your campaign uses.’

What is now unclear is why they were selected to run data collection for the caucus – an entirely different operation.

ACRONYM, the New York Times reported, was set up on 2017 by Tara McGowan, a former journalist and Barack Obama campaign worker.

Its funding is entirely opaque but it has plans to spend $75 million on digital advertising to counter a push by the Trump campaign in battleground states.

Its board includes David Plouffe, who was 2008 Obama campaign manager and a 2012 campaign adviser.

In November, McGowan and Plouffe told the New York Times their focus was on advertising in Arizona, Michigan, North Carolina, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania, all key battlegrounds for Democrats.

But they did not mention Shadow and its work – or another aspect of it, its ownership of a project called Courier Newsroom.

It sets up ‘hyperlocal’ news sites with professional journalists and editors, but a progressive bias, and as well as funding their local news, pays to place it on Facebook and Twitter feeds of people in target areas.

And Plouffe was questioned on MSNBC Tuesday night about Shadow when the fiasco began to unfold and denied knowing anything about it – despite being on ACRONYM’s board.

He also claimed that it had only invested in Shadow,. despite having announced that it had acquired it.

‘I don’t know about it. ACRONYM is a digital firm that works on digital advertising,’ he said.

‘ACRONYM is an investor in Shadow. I don’t know anything about Shadow.’

McGowan doubled down on that, claiming that Shadow had other investors, and that ACRONYM did not own Shadow.

The Iowa Democratic Party said on Tuesday morning it plans to release the results ‘as soon as possible today.’

It may be too late, however, for the caucuses to affect this year’s Democratic presidential race.

Usually, a candidate or two drops out after a poor Iowa showing.

But the delay in results gave every contender a free pass to New Hampshire.

And that is where they are.

Pete Buttigieg, Joe Biden, Amy Klobuchar, Elizabeth Warren and Andrew Yang all have landed in New Hampshire, which holds its primary next Tuesday.

There are 21 campaign events scheduled for the Democratic contenders – including Tulsi Gabbard and Deval Patrick – on Tuesday throughout the state, according to a New Hampshire candidate tracker.

And candidates are getting their own spin in on the caucuses, touting their internal numbers to show their viability out of Iowa.

For the third consecutive presidential cycle, Iowa results have come into question.

In 2008, it was the Republicans. Mitt Romney was initially declared the winner before that was reversed and the victory given to Mike Huckabee.

In 2016, Democrats had a virtual tie between Hillary Clinton and Bernie Sanders.

She edged him out in the delegate count by a quarter of a percentage point: earning about 700 to Sanders’ 697.

Sanders was outraged and requested an audit. He also questioned the transparency of the caucuses.

That incident ultimately led to Monday night’s chaos. Due to creditability questions in the wake of the contentious 2016 primary, the Democratic Party in Iowa vowed greater transparency and, for the first time, said they would release the numbers from all three sets of caucus voting.

So they had an app developed.

But the greater affect from Monday night could be the death of the caucuses themselves.

Iowa signed its death, legendary Des Moines Register political reporter David Yepsen told Politico.

‘This fiasco means the end of the caucuses as a significant American political event. The rest of the country was already losing patience with Iowa anyway and this cooks Iowa’s goose. Frankly, it should,’ Yepsen said. ‘The real winner tonight was Donald Trump, who got to watch his opponents wallow in a mess. A lot of good Democratic candidates and people who fought their hearts out here for … nothing.’

He predicted Iowa would switch from a caucus system to a primary system.

‘I expect Iowans will move themselves to kill it off by holding a primary, and let the state move to someplace behind New Hampshire along with other states,’ he said.

Last weekend, on Saturday, the state delivered another stunner.

For the first time in history, the Des Moines Register would not release its Iowa poll, long seen as the most reliable pre-caucus measure on the standing of the candidates.

It was pulled after technical difficulties called the reliability of the findings into doubt.

And, in the wake of Monday’s caucus fiasco, there were grim jokes that the famously accurate poll turned out to be an all too accurate after all.