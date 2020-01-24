Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee gives tearful first interview since Netflix documentary

Aaron Hernandez’s fiancee is preparing to break her silence following the explosive Netflix documentary that explored the late NFL star’s sexuality, murder conviction and suicide.

Shayanna Jenkins has given an interview to Good Morning America that is set to air on Monday.

In a preview clip of the interview, the 30-year-old mother can be seen breaking down as she is asked to speak about Hernandez and she thinks people should remember him.

‘It’s the hardest thing ever,’ she says in the clip.

The interview is expected to also reveal elements of Hernandez’s story that were left out of the documentary.

Aside from thanking her Instagram followers for their support this week, Jenkins has not spoken publicly about the documentary since it debut on January 15.

Jenkins, who shares a daughter with Hernandez, was engaged to the New England Patriots star when he took his own life in prison where he was serving a murder sentence.

The explosive documentary explores Hernandez’s difficult childhood, including how he was sexually abused by a male babysitter, and how he went from an NFL player to killer.

It also looks at his advanced chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE) that is believed to have influenced his violent behavior and his apparent struggles with his sexuality.

It features news coverage, old photos and videos from Hernandez’s childhood and interviews with people who knew him at the different stages of his life, including his high school lover, Dennis SanSoucie, who has previously opened up about how they both felt pressured to keep their relationship secret.

The film also touches on how Hernandez’s father would not have approved of his son being gay and was described as the type of dad who would ‘slap the f***ot out of you’.

Ryan O’Callaghan, a former Pats player who is gay, is also interviewed in the series. He explains the great lengths he went to hide that he was gay while playing football – providing context as to how Hernandez may have possibly felt.

Hernandez himself doesn’t open up about his sexuality in his prison calls.

Those interviewed suggest that Hernandez went as far as pretending to be homophobic to hide his secret.

In one call with his fiancee, Hernandez repeatedly refers to transgender inmates as ‘those ones’ as he describes a trans person being held in a nearby jail unit.

‘Stop calling them ‘those things’. Stop it. That is so rude,’ Jenkins tells him.

‘No, they got titties,’ he said.

Jenkins continues to scold him, saying: ‘I don’t care. They’re called transgender. Don’t call them ‘those things’.’

‘Well, in jail, that’s what they call em. Things,’ he said.

Hernandez, who was drafted into the NFL at the age of 20, had just inked a five-year, $40 million contract with the New England Patriots when he was arrested in 2013 for the murdering Odin Lloyd, a semi-professional football player.

Hernandez was convicted of his murder in 2015.

Two years later, the 27-year-old killed himself in his prison cell just days after being acquitted of most charges in a separate double-murder case.

Prosecutors had alleged Hernandez shot Daniel de Abreu and Safiro Furtado in 2012 after a confrontation at a nightclub.

A judge threw out Hernandez’s conviction that year, citing the legal principle that holds that a defendant convicted at trial who dies before an appeal is heard should no longer be considered guilty in the eyes of the law.

The prosecution then appealed and Massachusetts’ highest court reinstated his murder conviction earlier this year.

Hernandez is the father of Shayanna’s eldest daughter Avielle Janelle Hernandez, who is now seven.