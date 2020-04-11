Aaron Ramsey opens up on “tough” Arsenal exit and why club will always be in his heart

The Wales international left Arsenal for Juventus after 11 seasons at the club last summer, and he has now opened up on why the Gunners still mean so much to him

Aaron Ramsey has revealed what made it so hard for him to leave Arsenal for Juventus last summer.

The 29-year-old gave an emotional farewell to fans after the their final Premier League fixture of the season, despite being out of action since April with a hamstring injury.

The Welsh midfielder has now discussed why he struggled to get his words out while on the Emirates turf, discussing how his life had changed since he left Cardiff back in 2008.

Speaking on an Instagram live with former One Direction star Niall Horan, Ramsey said of his speech: “That was tough. I wasn’t prepared for that.

“I was just thinking I am going to go out there, say my bit and then I couldn’t control anything.

“It was just pouring out. I spent 11 years there. I grew up there.

“I’ve been married, I’ve had my kids, I’ve been through so much on and off the pitch there. It meant so much to me, that club, and it always will.”

He said in his speech at the time: “It’s been a pretty emotional day. It’s 11 years of my life that I have spent here and so much has happened to me on and off the field.

“I have really grown up here. I am just grateful for the opportunity to play for this club for such a long time.

“I’ve met so many great people here, made great friends and Arsene [Wenger] bringing me to the club and giving me that opportunity was pretty special.

“To last this long, at a club like this, is something in itself. That doesn’t happen very often anymore, that’s why it’s so emotional and why the bond is so strong.

Ramsey has managed four goals in 24 outings for his new side this season, helping them to the top of Serie A and in with a chance of Champions League glory.

Despite what has been a positive season in patches, Italian outlet Tuttosport have reported that he could be on his way back to England as soon as the summer.

Maurizio Sarri said of his player back in February: “He is growing, both as a condition and a belief.

“It was not easy for him to adapt, coming from the Premier League and from a bad injury.”