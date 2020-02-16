ABC network plays coy about Peter Weber’s rumored romance with The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca

He’s one of the most coveted single men on television.

And the ABC network played coy about rumors that Peter Weber is already in a relationship with The Bachelor producer Julie LaPlaca.

Rumors began swirling online last week that the 28-year-old pilot already found love on set of the popular program, but executives weren’t quite ready to squash any questionable commentary.

Fans speculated that Weber has already gotten hot and heavy with LaPalca after she posted a New Year’s Eve photo with him standing in the background.

Former Bachelorette contestant Hannah Brown commented that she ‘approved’ of the content, leading Bachelor Nation to believe she had given the sign of approval on LaPalca’s new relationship.

Another photo circulating online showed Peter and Julie enjoying lunch together at Carmine’s on New Year’s Eve.

The pair were joined by Pete’s family for an Italian feast ahead of celebrating the new year in Times Square.

‘Well, I hate to get in the way of a good rumor, so I’m not going to confirm or deny about whether he ends up with a producer,’ the network’s Senior Vice President of Alternative Series Rob Mills told ET. ‘I don’t know how we’d ever top that though!

‘But, it is crazy. What we’ve seen about the finale over the years is that the ‘finale’ is really on that night when the show goes live.

‘There’s a lot of craziness, it’s a roller coaster, but I would say even now the roller coaster hasn’t ended, and it won’t end until after After the Final Rose.’

Julie’s IMDb shows that she began working on Bachelor in Paradise as a segment producer in 2014 before joining The Bachelorette in 2017.

She’s served as a producer on The Bachelor for more than 30 episodes, beginning in 2016 on Ben Higgins season.