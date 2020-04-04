Abducted Chinese workers freed in Nigeria: police

Two Chinese workers, who were abducted in Nigeria’s southeastern Ebonyi state last week, have been freed, police said on Thursday.

State police spokesperson Loveth Odah, who confirmed this to Xinhua on phone, said the victims were released unharmed as a result of the sustained pressure mounted by the police operatives.

The Chinese were kidnapped at a quarry site at Ishiagu in the Ivo area of the state by the gunmen.

The two Chinese workers are basically in good health condition, Odah told Xinhua, adding that the police are on a manhunt for the suspected gunmen.