About 8,000 homes and businesses without power tonight after Storm Ellen

ABOUT 8,000 HOMES and businesses around the country remain without power tonight after Storm Ellen.

Some 40,000 premises were without power overnight but thousands had their power restored this morning.

ESB said all its crews are working to restore power as quickly as possible, and electricity has already been restored to about 190,000 premises overall.

The areas most affected include North and East Cork, Tipperary, East Limerick, East Galway, Roscommon and Leitrim.

ESB said that crews would return to work at first light in the morning. However, it said that 8,000 homes will remain without power tonight and into tomorrow.

“In addition to safety procedures associated with power restoration, crews continue to work under all national Covid-19 protocols with respect to hygiene, social distancing and PPE,” an ESB spokesperson said.

The latest updates out outages can be read here.

If a member of the public encounters fallen trees or wires or, they should never touch or approach them as they may be live and extremely dangerous. Any damage to electricity infrastructure can be reported by calling 1800 372 999.

Forecast

Tonight will remain blustery with clear spells and scattered showers, most frequent across the western half of the country. Showers may merge to give longer spells of rain in the west and northwest later.

Minimum temperatures will range from 11 to 14 degrees, in moderate to fresh southwesterly winds, strong in coastal areas.

Tomorrow is expected to be quite cool and breezy. There will be rain in the northwest during the morning, but otherwise there will be a mix of scattered showers and sunny spells.

Maximum temperatures will reach 16 to 19 degrees, with fresh and gusty westerly winds.

– With reporting by Orla Dwyer and Dominic McGrath