AC Milan chief Paolo Maldini and his son test positive for coronavirus

Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have both tested positive for coronavirus and are in quarantine

AC Milan have confirmed club director Paolo Maldini and his son Daniel have tested positive for coronavirus.

The Italian came into contact with an individual who has since also been diagnosed, before exhibiting symptoms himself.

Maldini and his son, 18, will remain in quarantine for the foreseeable future.

“AC Milan confirms that Paolo Maldini, the club’s Technical Director, became aware of contact with a person who subsequently tested positive for Coronavirus and began to display symptoms of the virus himself,” an AC Milan statement read this evening.

“He was administered with a swab test yesterday, the result of which was positive. His son Daniel, a forward in AC Milan’s youth team who had previously been training with the First Team, also tested positive.

“Paolo and Daniel are both well and have already completed two weeks at home without contact with others.

“They will now remain in quarantine until clinically recovered, as per the medical protocols outlined by the health authorities.”

The Maldini family news come just hours after Paulo Dybala confirmed he and his girlfriend had also tested positive.

In an Instagram message, alongside a photo of the pair, the Juventus star explained his current situation.

“Hi everyone, I wanted to inform you that we have just received the results of the Covid-19 test and both Oriana and I have tested positive,” Dybala wrote.

“Fortunately we are in perfect condition.

“Thanks for your messages.”

Italy is facing a deepening crisis as it struggles to cope with the virus.

More people have now passed away due to coronavirus than in China, where the pandemic began.

Almost 800 people have died in the last 24 hours because of the spread.

Serie A chiefs have suspended all games in the country for the foreseeable, and are targeting a return to action at the beginning of May.