Activist behind the #BlackPantherChallenge launches website slamming Mike Bloomberg

Frederick Joseph – the activist behind the viral #BlackPantherChallenge – has launched a website lambasting Democratic presidential candidate Mike Bloomberg for the ‘myriad of ways he’s negatively impacted America.’

Joseph announced the launching of the Dontvoteforbloomberg website in a Tuesday Twitter thread where he highlighted his own arrest at the age of 20 under New York City’s stop and frisk policy as part of what motivated its creation.

‘When I was 20 I became a victim of Mike Bloomberg’s #StopAndFrisk,’ he shared in the thread. ‘Over a decade later, I’m appalled that people are supporting this racist, sexist, oligarch for President’.

In a separate thread made on February 14, Joseph detailed the ‘traumatizing’ incident, which he said took place late one night while he was headed home from class at Hunter College in Manhattan.

Joseph claims that NYPD officers broke his laptop while searching through his bag, and failed to provide their badge number when he asked for it after they determined he didn’t have anything illicit on him.

On the website, Joseph writes a letter where he shares that the altercation with police impacted his ‘mental and emotional health’ but it also ‘solidified’ his distrust of ‘American police’.

‘Mike Bloomberg’s legacy is synonymous with shame and bigotry, at least for those who have been traumatized by him,’ the activist shared on his website, in a letter ‘to Mike from Fred’.

The scathing website has three subsections labeled: Mike’s Racism, Mike’s Sexism and Mike Buying Votes.

Each section contains numerous article links from various platforms that detail a plethora of allegations against Bloomberg.

The ‘Mike Bloomberg is a racist’ section shows the impact of stop and frisk and the mayor’s flip flop on his position regarding the policy, which was struck down in the courts.

It specifically mentions Kalief Browder, an African-American man who was held without trial in Rikers Island for three years for allegedly stealing a backpack. Browder was detained as a result of stop and frisk, eventually killing himself just years after his release in 2013.

The website calls Bloomberg ‘sexist,’ noting that he has signed numerous non-disclosure agreements and has also made offensive remarks about lesbian women. Joseph goes as far to tell readers that they can learn more about ‘Mike’s Trump-like history with women’ by reading the links he’s provided.

The last tab slams Bloomberg for spending $400million to buy the election, noting that ‘he is spending more than almost every other candidate combined’ to ‘buy him America – or the White House at least.’

‘He’s using his personal wealth to manipulate voters,’ Joseph stated in his letter condemning Bloomberg.

Joseph, who has been vocal about his support for Senator Elizabeth Warren for the Democratic nomination, slammed Bloomberg as being a ‘slightly watered down version’ of a wealthy bigoted egomaniac – referencing Trump.

‘Mike Bloomberg has not bothered to take accountability for the myriad of ways he’s negatively impacted America, because he knows he doesn’t have to,’ Joseph stated.

‘His candidacy is the manifestation of America’s treatment of Black people, brown people, people living in poverty, women, and everyone on the margins. But not everyone understands this’.

Joseph said on Twitter that he plans to continue updating the website until Bloomberg ‘drops out of the election’.

The author also purchased domain names StopandFrisk2020.com and DropOutMikeBloomberg.com, which both redirect to the main website.

‘My gift to you for the trauma and the countless Black and brown people you’ve impacted, @MikeBloomberg,’ Joseph declared in his tweet.

Joseph made international headlines in 2018 when he launched a GoFundMe to help children see Black Panther for free. His #BlackPantherChallenge generated more than $43million in earned advertising and media for Disney.

Some 75,000 children were able to see the movie for free because of the campaign.