Adam Henson wife: Is Adam Henson married?

ADAM HENSON has been a firm fixture of the Countryfile team since 2013 but is the presenter married?

As an Easter Sunday special, tonight’s episode of Countryfile will feature some of the presenter’s favourite Countryfile moments from the show’s archives. Tonight’s episode is said to take viewers to Adam’s farm in the Cotswolds to learn more about the pecking order of his chickens.

While Adam is known for being passionate about farming on the show, Adam likes to keep his private life away from the spotlight. Adam is said to live with his partner Charlotte and their two children Ella and Alfie in a rented farmhouse in Gloucestershire. He and partner Charlotte have known each other from their school days, meeting when Adam was 16, but the couple are not married. Charlotte is said to have been behind Adam getting his country file gig after she is reported to have “nagged” Adam to apply.

Adam told the Mirror: “Countryfile did a presenter search, and although I wasn’t bothered, my partner nagged me about it, as she thought I’d be really good. “After lots of auditions, I ended up getting the job,’ “At first I was only working once a month, then when it went prime time, the viewing figures went up to six million, and that was that. However, Adam kept it humble and said he didn’t have the ambition to pursue a career in the spotlight.

Adam added: “But when the BBC chuck me in the bin – which they will do sooner or later – I will just go back to being a farmer. That’s my proper job.” He later said: “I love visiting big cities, but I wouldn’t want to live there. “The masses of people, the pollution… you move and spend a tenner, don’t you?” Adam also spoke of how he wanted his children to have the same wholesome upbringing as he did.

Adam described his childhood as being “so healthy and free.” He continued to say: “My mum made all our food and cut our hair. “But getting back to nature was always important, and my kids have grown up on the farm too. “Even though one is going to work at an events company and my son wants to go into finance, they could both lamb a ewe.