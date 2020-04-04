Adam Lallana set to leave Liverpool with ‘distinct possibility’ of Leicester move

Adam Lallana will see his Liverpool contract expire at the end of the season and Leicester have been touted as frontrunners for his signature

Adam Lallana looks set to leave Liverpool in the summer with Leicester touted to be leading the charge for his signature.

The Englishman has been at Anfield for six years but has become a bit-part player under Jurgen Klopp.

A succession of injury troubles have ravaged his time on Merseyside in recent years.

Despite battling back to fitness, though, the playmaker has made just three starts in the Premier League this season.

And with the 31-year-old’s contract up at the end of June, the club have no plans to renew.

It means that the former Southampton star will be looking for a new team for next season, whenever that may be.

A number of Premier League sides would love to snap up the midfielder but Leicester may be ahead in the queue.

That is down to Lallana’s connection with their boss Brendan Rodgers, according to former Tottenham star Paul Robinson.

“We will see Lallana move on at the end of the season, a distinct possibility he ends up at Leicester,” Robinson told Football Insider.

“When he has come in he has done well, he is still a top player.”

Lallana joined Liverpool for £25m from Southampton when Rodgers was manager and was a key player under the Northern Irishman.

Lallana’s future was up in the air in January with several sides linked with a move.

However, a transfer never materialised despite Klopp’s coy response on the England international’s situation.

“Everything about Adam Lallana, Adam Lallana knows and I know, and I’m really happy for him that he’s in sensational shape at the moment; that’s what we try to show constantly, as often as we bring him in,” he said.

“He is a very important player in this moment. What will happen in the future, we will see.

“But for him, wherever it is – here or somewhere else – the only important thing is that he can show he is 100 per cent fit.

“He had some injury problems [that are] completely done; trained, body is super fit, mind in a perfect place, enjoys the time here in the moment. You can see that in each second of training and [when] he plays, very influential.

“But these kind of things we don’t discuss in public, so you have to speculate further.”