Adele’s ‘request to keep the details of divorce £140m secret is granted by LA court’

Adele’s request to keep the details of her £140million ($171 million) divorce from charity entrepreneur Simon Konecki private has reportedly been granted by a court in Los Angeles.

According to new claims, the musician, 31, and her estranged husband will share custody of their seven-year-old son Angelo, but ‘financial, sales or other confidential business information’ regarding the proceedings will not be publicly available.

The Hello hitmaker announced her split from her partner of eight years in April 2019, and has since been romantically linked to Grime artist Skepta.

A source told The Sun: ‘Hollywood divorces can drag on for years and become extremely ugly. Adele and Simon clearly don’t want that.

‘They are both committed to keeping the details as private as possible for the sake of their son. They are trying to work out their issues.

‘She talks about last year as a very difficult year, and she’s said in the past that creating new music is almost like therapy. You can tell that she is ready to share with her fans.’

The publication also claimed those who require access to details about the singer’s divorce will be forced to sign an NDA.

MailOnline has contacted Adele’s representatives for further comment.

She has alleged already given Old Etonian Simon, 45, a property close to her Beverly Hills mansion.

Last year, The Mirror reported the former couple did not sign a pre-nup before they tied the knot in 2016.

They had split their time between a gated mansion in Los Angeles, a £40million property in Kensington and another home in Brighton.

Sources previously insisted the separation is ‘unlikely’ to turn nasty. ‘Simon’s not like that. He’s got his own money. His only concern now is that he and Adele remain the best parents they can be to Angelo,’ one insider told The Mail on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Skepta, real name Joseph Junior Adenuga, 37, appeared to confirm that things are now over between himself and Adele in a new track, Mic Check, from his album, Insomnia.

Since her divorce, award-winning belter Adele has been focusing on herself, with the star shedding seven stone in order to be the healthiest she can for her son, Angelo.

Adele’s former personal trainer revealed the incredible weight loss had been achieved thanks to a strict diet of ‘green juice and 1,000 calories a day’.

‘Brazilian body wizard’ Camila Goodis, who was introduced to the singer by Robbie Williams’ wife Ayda, credited the transformation to sticking to the strict diet and exercising regularly.