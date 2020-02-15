Adorable Seattle dog takes the bus by herself every day to visit her favorite dog park

A determined dog takes the bus alone to her favorite dog park every day — and her solo antics have won her a legion of fans across the city.

Eclipse, a Mastador from Seattle, Washington, began to jump aboard to the D Line bus to the Belltown Dog Park after she moved from a farm in Hoodsport, Washington to her new home with owner Jeff Young at just six months old.

The eight-year-old pup is now well known across the city, with those in Seattle gushing she ‘makes everybody happy’ when she jumps on the bus with a travel ticket attached to her collar.

In a Facebook post, onlooker and Seattle native Robbie Lauren explained how Eclipse first started taking the bus by herself when Young was taking too long to jump aboard.

But she said the pup — who is a mix of Labrador Retriever and Mastiff — now leaves the house alone, and takes the bus downtown where she spends ‘a couple of hours getting exercise’ before heading back by herself.

‘This is Eclipse. Every day she leaves her house, by herself, and takes the bus downtown to the dog park where she spends a couple of hours getting exercise and making friends, and then she takes the bus back home again’, she said.

‘She even has her own bus pass attached to the collar.’

Lauren added: ‘It started when her owner, Jeff Young, was taking too long when the bus arrived, so she impatiently ran ahead and got on the bus by herself.

‘The bus driver recognized her and dropped her off at the dog park, and later Jeff caught up with her. After several more trips by herself, Jeff started letting her go on her own, and she always comes back home a couple of hours later.’

Lauren added that ‘all the bus drivers’ who drive the D Line now know Eclipse well, and many regular passengers will sit down next to her when they spot her on their commute.

‘All of the bus drivers know her and she makes them smile, and many of the regular passengers enjoy seeing her every day and will often sit down next to her,’ she said.

‘Even the police have given their approval as long as the bus drivers are okay with the arrangement,’ she said, because ‘she makes everybody happy.’

The determined dog even has her own fan club, named Ecliptomaniacs, with more than 50,000 people following her Facebook page.

Previously, Eclipse’s owner explained how he is able to catch up to his pet if she gets on the bus without him, noting that the dog park is only a few stops away.

He said: ‘It’s not hard to get on. She gets on in front of her house and she gets off at the dog park, three or four stops later.’

The dog owner added that their tradition has left the pup ‘totally urbanized’ and has turned her into a ‘bus-riding, sidewalk-walking dog.’

‘Probably once a week I get a phone call. “Hi. I have your dog Eclipse here on 3rd and Bell.” I have to tell them, “no. She’s fine.” She knows what she’s doing.’

Those who travel on the D Line bus past the Belltown dog park are now used to spotting Eclipse on their commute.

Commuter Tiona Rainwater said: ‘All the bus drivers know her. She sits here just like a person does. She makes everybody happy.’

Young added: ‘It makes their day. It’s a good part of their day and it works out for her so I just let it go.’