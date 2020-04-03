Adrian Mutu’s wild world: Drinking blood, porn star romps and taking drugs to boost sex life

STARSPORT’S WINNERS AND SINNERS: In the first of a new series looking at football’s biggest mavericks, we begin with the unpredictable life of former Chelsea star Adrian Mutu

Adrian Mutu isn’t your average footballer.

While the modern professional is rarely seen or heard away from his place of work, Mutu’s private life is just as, if not more newsworthy, than his talents with a ball.

And those talents were vast. In his day Mutu was a star with Dinamo Bucharest, Inter Milan, Verona, Parma, Chelsea, Juventus, Fiorentina, and the list goes on.

His trophy cabinet, which is virtually empty, doesn’t quite justify his ability. However, his career is remarkable when you consider the chaotic personal life that it existed alongside.

Mutu was born in Călinești, Romania, to a father who worked as a mathematician for an IT company and a mother who was a computer operator. For all intents and purposes there’s little evidence from Mutu’s childhood which explains his turbulent lifestyle.

There were misdemeanors before he joined Chelsea in 2003, but things quickly unravelled at Stamford Bridge.

“I once said Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is like a shark and Carlton Cole like a lion,” said then Chelsea boss Claudio Ranieri. “Well, Adrian Mutu is another born predator. In fact, Mutu is like a snake.

“When I was coach at Valencia, it was me who nicknamed another great Romanian player ‘The Cobra’. That was Adrian Ilie – and the nickname stuck.

“Like Ilie, Mutu is so clever, so cunning and stays hidden until it is necessary to apply the killer finish.

“No matter the size of our squad, I bought Mutu to play in the first team. The position of left-sided striker is made for him.

“He can ghost in from behind the main striker and, when he does, the goalkeeper will be a dead man. This is why I have dreamed of signing Mutu for such a very long time.

“Adrian scored 18 goals in Italy last season. He is intelligent and will also help the team with a lot of assists.

“Immediately Mr Abramovich asked me to draw up a list of the players I wanted, I put Mutu right at the top. The first name.

“He is a champion, a strong character – and I demand champions and strong characters in this side.”

Mutu scored the winner against Leicester on his debut and followed it up with a brace versus Spurs and decisive strikes in wins over Lazio and Everton. He was quickly paying back Roman Abramovich’s £15.8million investment. But all was not as it seemed.

During his first few months at Chelsea Mutu was facing the prospect of charges for allegedly beating his former wife, a TV presenter called Alexandra Dinu. They were eventually dropped but Mutu and Dinu – dubbed Romania’s ‘Posh and Becks’ – went through an extremely public divorce.

His son, Mario, remained with Dinu and Mutu’s personal problems engulfed him in west London. The goals soon dried up, though Mutu’s love life was swiftly rerouted. He began a romance with former Miss Israel Moran Atias followed by one with another TV presenter, Kitty Cepraga.

In May 2004 Mutu was the subject of a newspaper sting in Romania which caught him in the act with a porn star.

He returned to Chelsea later that summer to meet his new manager Jose Mourinho, but it quickly became apparent that the Portuguese wasn’t interested in Mutu.

Mourinho had got wind of Mutu’s party boy antics and would have transferred the striker immediately had it not been for Abramovich’s desperation for his star signing to pay off.

Despite this, Mutu was only used twice from the bench before his Chelsea career imploded.

Things came to a head when Mutu reported for international duty in October after missing three weeks of action for Chelsea due to injury.

“Mourinho said I was injured but it’s not true,” said Mutu. “I have been in good condition for five days and he knew that.

“I don’t care about being fined. I want everyone to know that the national team is the most important thing for me. I’ll play against the Czech Republic at any risk. Such a match is so important for the national team that I cannot miss it.”

Mourinho quickly hit back in what would become a very public feud between two of the Premier League’s biggest names.

“Nobody in Chelsea football club said he cannot go to the national team, he cannot train with the national team, he is not in condition, you are forbidden to go, nobody,” said Mourinho. “We never say to a player ‘you don’t go’ because we can’t.”

Mourinho fined Mutu the maximum two weeks’ wages – reportedly around £120,000 – but that was far from the end of it.

Later that month Mutu was sacked by Chelsea after he failed a drugs test. A routine test, carried out at Chelsea’s Cobham training ground, showed the striker had cocaine in his system.

A club statement said: “We want to make clear that Chelsea has a zero tolerance policy towards drugs.

“This applies to both performance-enhancing drugs or so-called ‘recreational’ drugs. They have no place at our club or in sport.”

He was subsequently banned from football for seven months by The FA – but Mutu insisted he didn’t take cocaine. He claims he used another substance aimed at boosting his sexual prowess.

“I am not hooked on drugs,” Mutu said. “I categorically deny this.

“The only reason I took what I took was because I wanted to improve my sexual performance.

“It may be funny but it is true. I did not take cocaine. I took something to make me feel good.”

Mutu found a route back into the game with Juventus – via Livorno – and returned to his previous heights with Fiorentina, but his ill-fated stint with Chelsea still looms over him to this very day.

Chelsea sought damages after sacking Mutu in 2004 and the Romanian was ordered to pay £15.2million. The club and player have been in and out of the courts ever since with the latest ruling, in October 2018, throwing out Mutu’s appeal.

Away from the sex sessions and drug-taking, Mutu has other interests. He’s featured in one of American rapper Snoop Dogg’s videos, completed a law degree and spends his spare time reading poetry.

He showed his compassionate side in 2013 when he revealed plans to adopt a baby rescued from a Chinese sewage pipe.

Mutu said: “I couldn’t figure out how to carry on living, how to eat my breakfast, when I saw this story on TV. He’s a special child. When I saw the baby I said: ‘I must adopt him, he has been sent to me by God.’

“Just look at this poor little fellow. He made such a strong impression on me. I told my wife we have to help him, we have to do everything we can.

“I never thought I would adopt a baby, I had no plan concerning that, but I just know I have to help this one.”

Mutu wasn’t given custody of the baby in question, but it appeared as though the striker had matured. He attributed his calmness to his time in Florence, a tranquil setting far removed from the distractions he found unavoidable in London.

“Florence is home for me,” Mutu said during his most successful spell in Italy. “People here love me and I have forgotten about the cocaine and my sad time in London.

“Recently my agent Alessandro Moggi presented me with some offers from Premiership clubs, but without meaning any offence, I would not go back to London if they paid me a fortune in gold.

“I’ve got nothing against English people – they are very nice and they are crazy for football – and the Premier League is clearly a great competition, but nowhere is as good as Florence for me.”

Mutu is revered in Florence thanks to the fact he scored 54 goals in 112 appearances, but his behaviour in his time with La Viola wasn’t perfect. In 2010 Mutu was banned for nine months after failing the second drugs test of his career.

Nowadays Mutu is teaching Romania’s youngsters having worked his way back into the national set-up he was once expelled from. He coaches his country’s under-21s and has worked with rising stars Ianis Hagi and George Puscas.

The drug use and blood-sucking sessions with porn stars appear to be a thing of the past with Mutu looking toward a more normal future, albeit with Chelsea still determined to get their money.

Where does the madness stem from? “I guess I am the ultimate split personality,” he joked shortly before he joined Chelsea. But nobody could have predicted the carnage that his career became.