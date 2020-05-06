Africa’s COVID-19 death toll surges to 1,801 with 44,485 confirmed cases: Africa CDC

The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent reached 1,801 as the number of confirmed cases hit 44,483 as of Monday, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC in its latest situation update issued on Monday also revealed the number of confirmed COVID-19 positive cases across the continent rose from 42,713 on Sunday to 44,483 as of Monday afternoon, eventually registering about 1,770 new cases during the past 24-hours period.

The continental disease control and prevention agency, which noted that the virus has so far spread into 53 African countries, also disclosed that some 14,921 people who have been infected with the COVID-19 have recovered across the continent as of Monday, marking about 769 new recoveries from the center’s previous report on Sunday afternoon.

The death toll due to the COVID-19 pandemic across the African continent also surged from 1,754 on Sunday afternoon to 1,801 on Monday afternoon, according to the Africa CDC.

Figures from the Africa CDC also showed that amid the rapid spread of the virus across the continent, the highly COVID-19 affected African countries include South Africa with 6,783 confirmed cases, Egypt with 6,465 confirmed cases, Morocco with 4,903 confirmed cases as well as Algeria with 4,474 confirmed cases.

The Africa CDC also disclosed that the Northern African region is the most affected area across the continent both in terms of positive COVID-19 cases, as well as the number of deaths.

The Africa CDC has already received the third round of medical equipment and supplies donated by the Jack Ma and Alibaba foundations in support of the African continent’s fight against the spread of COVID-19.

The third batch of the donation from the Jack Ma Foundation and Alibaba Foundation that arrived in the Ethiopian capital Addis Ababa on Tuesday through an Ethiopian Airlines cargo flight mainly includes 4.6 million masks, 500,000 swabs and test kits, 300 ventilators, 200,000 sets of protective clothing, 200,000 face shields, 2,000 temperature guns, 100 body temperature scanners, and 500,000 pairs of gloves.