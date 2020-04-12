Africa’s COVID-19 death toll surpasses 700, as confirmed cases soars to 13,145: Africa CDC

The death toll from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic on the African continent surpassed 700 as the number of confirmed positive cases rose to 13,145 across the continent as of Saturday, the Africa Center for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC) said.

The Africa CDC, a specialized agency of the 55-member African Union (AU) Commission, in its latest situation update issued on Saturday also revealed that the number of confirmed positive cases across the continent rose from 12,492 on Friday to 13,145 as of late Saturday, eventually registering some 653 new confirmed cases across the African continent during the past 24 hours period.

Ahmed Ogwell, Deputy Director of Africa CDC, also confirmed to Xinhua on Saturday that as 52 African countries reported 13,145 COVID-19 cases, the death toll due to the pandemic has also climbed to 700 across the African continent as of the stated period.

Amid the rapid spread of the virus across the African continent, figures from the Africa CDC show that among the highly COVID-19 affected African countries include South Africa with 2,003 confirmed cases, Egypt with 1,794 confirmed cases, Algeria with 1,761 confirmed cases, as well as Morocco with 1,527 confirmed cases.

The continental disease control and prevention agency also said that some 2,171 people who have been infected with the COVID-19 have recovered as of the stated period.

The African Union, through Africa CDC, has already activated its Emergency Operations Center and its Incident Management System for the COVID-19 outbreak on January 27.

The Africa CDC had also developed its third Incident Action Plan that covers the period from March 16 to April 15.