After furloughing 95% of workers, SeaWorld seeks fed loan

SeaWorld Entertainment is seeking a loan from a federal program meant to help businesses retain workers during pandemic-related shutdowns, but a labor group says the theme park company is undeserving because it furloughed 95 percent of its employees.

SeaWorld – which operates a dozen SeaWorld, Busch Gardens and Sesame Place parks around the U.S. – said late last month that it was actively trying to get assistance from the Federal Reserve’s Main Street Lending Program.

The program offers four-year loans to medium-sized businesses with principal and interest payments deferred for a year.

Officials with Unite Here! Local 355 in Orlando this week said SeaWorld shouldn’t receive any taxpayer-funded benefits until the company puts the furloughed workers back on its payroll and restores their health benefits.

The union says, in contrast, Disney World in Orlando paid 43,000 unionized workers for more than a month before furloughing them with promises to pay their health care and other benefits for the length of the shutdown, up to a year.

SeaWorld’s workers aren’t unionized.

The U.S. Treasury Department and the Federal Reserve have yet to issue final program guidelines and banks haven’t yet started accepting applications for the program.

‘Nevertheless, SeaWorld´s professed active engagement with this program concerns us,’ the local union’s leaders said in a letter to Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve chair Jerome Powell.

A spokeswoman for SeaWorld didn’t respond to an email inquiry.

To qualify for a loan of between $1 million and $25 million, businesses must have no more than 10,000 workers or $2.5 billion in annual revenue.

SeaWorld had $1.4 billion in revenue last year and employed 4,300 full-time and 11,000 part-time workers.

Like other theme parks across the U.S., SeaWorld closed the gates to its parks in mid-March in response to the spreading coronavirus.

Since closing to the public, SeaWorld is losing on average $25 million a month, according to a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

The company’s executive officers have taken a 20 percent pay cut until operations return to normal, but the company made a deal last month to give its top executives about $6.8 million in restricted stock awards, provided they stick around for two more years.

The awards are designed ‘to recognize employees for their extraordinary contributions and continued expected contributions to the Company and its long term goals during the global COVID-19 pandemic,’ the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing said.

Newly appointed CEO Marc Swason is entitled to $1.5million in restricted stock awards and newly appointed chief operating officer Walter Bogumil is getting about $1.3million in restricted stock awards.

Chief Legal Officer Tony Taylor is set to get more than $1.1 million in restricted stock awards and three other executives will be getting more than $900,000 each in restricted stock awards.

The deal stands provided they stay with SeaWorld for two years, the company said Tuesday in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.

Under the terms, the executives get half of the stock awards on the first anniversary of the deal and the rest on the second anniversary.

Earlier this month, the company’s executive officers agreed to a 20 percent reduction of their annual base salary until the company resumes normal operations.

SeaWorld employs about 4,700 full-time employees and approximately 12,000 part-time employees.

During peak season in 2018, the company hired more than 4,000 additional seasonal workers, many of whom are high school and college students.

The company made the furlough announcement in an SEC filing on March 27 which did not set a timetable for when staff would return.

‘Government orders prohibiting large gatherings, restricting travel, and mandating business closures have caused many companies to scale back or cease operations,’ a letter sent to furloughed employees read.

‘They have caused significant disruption to our communities and are anticipated to do so for the foreseeable future.’