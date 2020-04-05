Aintree Ladies Day punters still getting dressed up despite coronavirus call-off

The iconic horse racing event will not take place this year due to the coronavirus pandemic but that has not stopped punters getting dressed up for the occasion

Although there is no Ladies Day this year at Aintree this year due to coronavirus, punters are still making the best of it by getting their glad rags on anyway.

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced the famous race course’s gates to remain closed for the three-day festival for the first time since the end of the Second World War.

But punters have instead been invited to join Aintree Racecourse and The Guide Liverpool for A Grand Day In, on what would’ve been Ladies Day.

Until now, only racegoers with tickets for the Aintree event have been able to enter the competition.

But this year anyone is eligible to enter, simply by submitting a photograph of themselves in their outfit via the Ladies’ Day Facebook event page.

“You might not be able to be at the races right now but we still want to celebrate your amazing sense of style and create a little bit of fun, where appropriate, at this difficult time for everyone,” read a statement on the Jockey Club website.

“So together with The Guide Liverpool we’re giving you the opportunity to enter our alternative Style Award from home.

“Take a picture of yourself in your full raceday outfit – we want to see your dress, bag, shoes and hat/fascinator, or if you’re a guy let’s see that amazing suit and shoes.

“If you don’t feel comfortable dressing up at the moment, that’s okay too. Why not take a flat-lay photo, like the examples shown in our ‘Inspiration’ section below, and show us your full outfit that way instead?

“Create your own version of Ladies Day at home and show us how you’d be looking if you were visiting Aintree.

“Entries are open from 10am on Friday 3 April and will close at 12noon on Monday 6 April.”

“Our Ladies’ Day is one of the highlights of the calendar for the people of Liverpool and the North West and there is always a fantastic atmosphere,” Dickon White, Regional Director of Jockey Club Racecourses North West, said.

“While we’re disappointed that we can’t be there in person this year we’re determined to do all we can to lift people’s spirits and put a smile on people’s faces.”

Best Dressed Male and Best Dressed Female virtual racegoers will win free hospitality packages for the 2021 Grand National Ladies’ Day which will take place on April 9, 2021.