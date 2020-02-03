Air Canada jet successfully makes emergency landing at Madrid airport

An Air Canada jet successfully made an emergency landing at Madrid airport tonight after a landing gear tyre burst and was sucked into its engine during take-off.

The Boeing 767 bound for Toronto landed at 7.15pm local time after circling above the Spanish city for a harrowing three hours to burn off as much fuel as possible.

There were no immediate reports of any casualties despite dozens of ambulances and fire engines rushed to Madrid’s Barajas Airport after the plane took off at 3pm.

Before landing passengers had tweeted photos purporting to show flames spewing from the plane’s engine and a Spanish F-18 fighter jet escorting it over the airport.

The pilot of the plane had earlier called for calm as hospitals in the area were put on high alert.

An AENA spokeswoman said the airline had requested a slot for an emergency landing some 30 minutes after takeoff.

Spain’s main union of pilot workers, SEPLA, said in a tweet that the plane lost some pieces of its landing gear during takeoff and that the aircraft needs to fly in circles to burn off fuel before landing.

The Air Canada pilot told passengers, in a message which has just been made public: ‘We are currently heading towards Barajas Airport and we are going to return to Madrid to land because as you know we had a little problem with one of the plane’s wheels when we took off.

‘Therefore, as we’re carrying a lot of fuel we have to get rid of some fuel to be able to land. We will land in a few more minutes.

‘When we are ready to land we will let you know.

‘We thank you for your cooperation and patience and we would ask you to stay calm.’

Spain’s air navigation manager Enaire confirmed: ‘A flight with a technical problem is circling Madrid before returning to Adolfo Suarez Madrid Barajas airport.’

A spokesman for a regional government-run emergency services coordinator said: ‘We have sent various emergency response resources to the airport because of problems with a plane.’

A spokesman for the airport operator said: ‘The airport is on standby to receive flight Air Canada flight AK837 which was bound for Toronto.’

Madrid residents posted videos online showing a plane flying unusually low over the Spanish capital’s centre and suburbs.

The airport was closed for over an hour earlier on Monday and 26 flights were immediately diverted elsewhere.

Enaire, Spain’s air navigation authority, had earlier reported delays in flights owing to the presence of drones in the area. Two pilots were said to have seen some drones near the airport, which is located just east of the city centre.

The airport immediately activated a special procedure to halt landings and takeoffs and divert flights to other airports.