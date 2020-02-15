Air Force to retire over 100 planes and cut combat flying hours in 2021 to pay for Space Force

The US Air Force is set to retire more than 100 military planes and to reduce combat flying hours and drone patrols in an effort to free up funding for the newly-minted Space Force.

Officials submitted the fiscal 2021 budget request to Congress on Monday, which asks for $207.2billion and details a number of cuts the Air Force intends to make to fit that number.

The cuts appear to be the result of the branch ramping up its investment in the Space Force, which falls under the Department of the Air Force.

‘We believe that winning in the future will require investing in the right new capabilities now,’ an Air Force spokeswoman told Military.com on Monday. ‘Within the allotted budget, that means trading some of the old in favor of the new.’

The budget plan was less ambitious than what the Air Force had projected over the past six months as the branch ultimately decided against divesting entire aircraft inventories, made no cuts or cancellations to major ongoing procurement programs and kept research and development funding stable.

‘We didn’t get everything we put on the table. Some was walked back,’ Air Force Chief of Staff Gen David Goldfein said of the budget in January. ‘But we got a lot of what we put on the table.’

The planes that are slated to be sent to the Air Force bone yard include:

By scrapping those older aircraft sooner than previously planned, the Air Force will free up some $4.1billion over the next five years.

That money will be used to fund ‘many of the critical technology and capability investments in this budget’, the spokeswoman said.

Retiring those planes will also allow the force to focus more funding on later models, ‘driving up the readiness of the fleet’, according to Air Force Maj Gen John Pletcher, the deputy assistant secretary for budget at the Air Force’s Office of the Assistant Secretary for Financial Management and the Comptroller at the Pentagon.

‘To try to ensure we have the capabilities we need in the future, we’re going to have to take some risk,’ Pletcher told Military.com.

‘We can’t continue to fund everything today that we do without having to eventually make some tough choices.’

The 2021 budget proposal includes plans to increase the fighter inventory with 48 new F-35A Joint Strike Fighters, and 12 F-15EXs.

Total pilot flight hours will also been reduced significantly from 1.33 million in 2020 to 1.24 million in 2021.

The number of combat air patrols by MQ-9 Reapers will be cut from 70 to 60 per day.

Along with the substantial cuts, the Air Force aims to increase its ranks by adding 1,500 new airmen, including 900 in the active-duty component.

In the same period, some 6,400 airmen are expected to be shifted into the Space Force.

The Pentagon requested an additional $15.3billion for Space Force in a budget proposal last week – $10.3billion of which would be earmarked for research, development, and testing of systems.

The budget also asks for $2.4billion for procurement to boost the Space Force as well as $2.6million for operations and maintenance.

The Trump administration’s plan for military spending reflects the president’s desire to see more funds for ‘space-related weapons systems and operations’.