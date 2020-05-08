Airbnb laying off 1,900 employees due to travel decline

Airbnb has announced that it is laying off 25 percent of its workforce, some 1,900 employees around the world, as a result of the crippling effect coronavirus has had on travel.

In a letter to employees that has since been posted on the company’s website, chief executive Brian Chesky said the company is letting 1,900 of its 7,500 workers go and cutting businesses that do not directly support home-sharing, such as its investments in hotels and movie production.

Those leaving will work until Monday May 11, he said.

All workers will receive 14 weeks base pay as severance and in the US, workers will receive an extra week’s pay for every year they served the company.

‘Workers are being allowed to keep their laptops, he said, and will be helped to find new jobs.

‘We are collectively living through the most harrowing crisis of our lifetime.

‘Airbnb’s business has been hit hard, with revenue this year forecasted to be less than half of what we earned in 2019,’ Chesky, who was worth around $4billion last year, said.

It is unclear which divisions will be hit hardest.

Some staying on would be given new roles, he said.

Those leaving were told to expect a calendar invite titled ‘departure meeting’, whereas those getting new jobs were told to expect one titled ‘new role meeting’.

Those able to keep their jobs were told to expect no email invitation.

US employees will continue to receive health care coverage for a year; in other countries, employees will keep their health coverage through the end of this year.

The company had hoped to stave off laying off staff by raising $2billion in capital and cutting costs at the start of the pandemic.

Now, Chesky said, the future of travel is remains too uncertain for them to keep going.

The company will now return to its roots of focusing on home-sharing experiences that are closer to people’s own homes to try to adapt to the new world of travel.

Chesky, who is worth an estimated $4.1billion according to Forbes, finished the note: ‘I am truly sorry. Please know this is not your fault.

‘The world will never stop seeking the qualities and talents that you brought to Airbnb…that helped make Airbnb.

‘I want to thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for sharing them with us.’