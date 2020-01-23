Airplane passenger uses the above-head fan to dry the damp insides of his SHOES

An unidentified airline passenger has left people horrified and disgusted after using the overhead fans to dry the inside of his athletic shoes.

Video of the baffling behavior was captured by California-based professional wakeboarder Dylan Miller, who filmed the moment a man on the other side of the aisle held his sneaker up to the fan above his seat.

For several seconds caught on camera, the man holds the inside of his show up to the fan, using it to try the insides that are presumably damp with sweat.

Dylan shared the video with the Passenger Shaming Instagram account, where it’s been viewed over 332,000 times in less than a week.

‘So yeah, this BS, zero self-awareness nonsense is happening…again… #PLEASESTOP,’ the account captioned the video.

In the clip, the man can be seen sitting in an aisle seat in economy class, holding his untied sneaker up to the fan.

What’s more, he’s reaching his hand over the person sitting next to him in the middle seat, holding his likely smelly shoe above his or her head.

‘Are u freaking kidding me???’ wrote one commenter.

‘Looking for a perfect way to spread your scent throughout the cabin? Look no further,’ quipped another.

‘Makes ya miss the good ole days of pitch forks and torches… Now? We have to NOT shackle people who annoy us. What has society come to?’ former America’s Next Top Model star Adrianne Curry wrote.

And yet another ranted: ‘People can be so selfless and have ZERO self awareness of how to act in public. It’s shocking. Seriously. How does ANYONE think this is okay to do in public. Especially in a small contained area with other people. WHO RAISED YOU.’

Passenger-shaming of bad airplane behavior has grown quite popular online, and a shocking number of shamed behaviors involve feet.

Earlier this month, another airline passenger captured video of an angry boy sitting on a flight while the passenger in the seat behind him used his armrest as a footrest.

The clip shows the boy, who is clearly not happy, staring at the camera while behind him, a bare foot can be seen stretched out across his entire armrest.

The passenger behind him seems to either not know or not care that his or her bare foot is place directly next to another person.

And another video went viral this month showing a woman using her bare foot to scroll through movies on the screen in front of her.

A Delta frequent flyer captured the shocking moment, showing the other passenger in the front row of a section resting one bare foot on the wall in front of her and using the other to tap out selections on her screen.

‘I fly a lot and this, by far, is the most disgusting thing I’ve ever seen on a plane,’ Erik Olvera captioned the clip in Twitter.

‘Bringing #antibacterialwipes. Where’s ⁦@NaomiCampbell⁩ when you need her inflight wipe down advice?’

Olvera later added that the woman’s ‘arms were just fine.’

‘She carried her expensive luggage on/off the plane,’ he added. ‘Also used them to throw back cocktails and take snacks from the galley when the FA (Flight Attendant) wasn’t around.’

And yet another passenger, this time male, pulled the same stunt in 2019.

At the time, crime writer Alafair Burke from New York shared the clip of the moment she watched the man in a similar front seat using his toes to pick a movie to watch.

In 2017, one woman captured her own reaction as a foot from the passenger sitting behind her popped up on her own armrest.

The stranger’s pedicured toes had been pushed up to rest next to the seat in front of her, clearly making the passenger in that seat uncomfortable.

The woman, whose arm appears to be centimeters away from the rogue foot, filmed herself looked shocked and disgusted.

These photos and videos often elicit furious and revolted reactions from others on social media — though there are always a few people who want to know why the annoyed passenger who was filming didn’t simply ask the stranger to move his or her feet.

Certainly, these people could learn a thing or two from one little boy, who called out a stranger for her bad flying etiquette last year.

Rodney Small, then just four years old, was flying from Orlando to Houston with his dad Darryl on May 16 when little Rodney spotted a set of bare feet poking out from behind his seat.

In video filmed by his dad, the disapproving toddler can be seen frowning into the camera as he explains, ‘There’s some stinky feet behind me!’

Determined to find out more about who the source of the so-called ‘stinky feet’ was, curious Rodney peered round the back of his seat, before exclaiming to his dad in a not-so-subtle way that ‘it’s a lady!’

Already in stitches, Darryl continuously giggled throughout Rodney’s protests, while the tot leaned around to address the woman directly, asking her, ‘Why do you have you feet behind me?’

The four-year-old’s direct approach worked, and the woman’s feet quickly retreated from the back of Rodney’s armrest.

After Darryl’s recording ended, he said the woman leaned forward to apologize to them both, according to KTRK.