AJ Pritchard: ‘It’s a relief to quit’ Strictly pro addresses what ‘upset’ him on the show

AJ PRITCHARD – a former professional dancer on Strictly Come Dancing – has revealed what “upset” him during his time on the show, following his decision to quit after four series.

Former Strictly Come Dancing star AJ Pritchard, 25, shocked fans by announcing he has left the show this week, despite being confirmed as part of this year’s professional line-up earlier this month. Now, the dancer has candidly opened up about his reasons for leaving the show.

The professional dancer admitted "it was a relief to finally quit" as he said he had to turn down numerous opportunities due to being apart of the BBC show. Speaking to The Sun, he said: "I did have to turn down things in the past, which I was upset about sometimes, but I understood I was part of Strictly Come Dancing. "Now I am going to pursue things I didn't have the time for. It's the right move. "It's a relief to finally quit. If I didn't further my development now, while at my peak mental well-being, I would regret it."

The BBC star went on to say he “didn’t have a life” due to working 18-hour days at times on the show. He went on to say: “Mentally there is a lot of stress on you and you’re on TV every day. It kills you. “I wanted to be able to do more,” he added to the publication. “I want to show people what I’m about — not just, ‘Here’s my celebrity partner this year that I’m going to showcase’.” AJ joined the BBC dance show back in 2016.

He was scheduled to return to the show this year when the professional line-up was announced earlier this month. Last month, AJ Pritchard told Express.co.uk what he would like to change about the show. Following his exit from with Saffron Barker last year, he said he no longer wants to perform a Samba in the semi-final, due to bad luck. The pair's exit came as the third consecutive year where he's been given the boot with a partner after performing the energetic routine.

AJ has previously referred to his bad luck on the show as the “Samba curse”. When discussing his AJ Pritchard Live tour, he said: “It’s a tearful moment, I’m doing that [the Samba] on tour as a happy dance. “But in reality on Strictly, I go home, don’t I? I should do it in week one when you can’t get kicked off or eliminated.” When asked if he will be pitching the idea to producers, he replied: “I think that’s what I’ll do hopefully this year.” Since joining the show, he has danced with Saffron, Mollie King, Lauren Steadman and Claudia Fragapane. He went on to say he was hoping to get to this year’s final for the first time.

“I keep telling myself every year [that I’m going to win] and then I get there and get to the semi-final and get kicked out and then I’m at the final crying.” AJ went on to say the hardest part of the show is “that rollercoaster of emotions” as he detailed what happens from day to day. Following the news of his departure, the BBC star went on to reveal his future plans with brother Curtis, a former Love Island contestant. AJ said he is keen for the pair to become a presenting duo, like Ant and Dec. He added to The Sun: “We want to bring our brand — that all-singing, all-dancing Saturday night style of family entertainment, a bit like Bruce Forsyth.”

