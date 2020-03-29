Al Worden dead: NASA astronaut who flew to the Moon on Apollo 15 dies age 88

AL WORDEN, the NASA astronaut who flew to the Moon on Apollo 15, has died at the age of 88.

Alfred M Worden flew the Command Module on Apollo 15 in 1971. The former astronaut died on Wednesday, March 18, in Texas, US. NASA confirmed the astronaut’s death in a statement.

NASA Administrator Jim Bridenstine paid tribute to the US hero. He tweeted: “I’m deeply saddened to hear that Apollo astronaut Al Worden has passed away. “Al was an American hero whose achievements in space and on Earth will never be forgotten. My prayers are with his family and friends”. The European Space Agency (ESA) also shared the news, tweeting: “We are very sad to hear the news that Apollo 15 astronaut Col. Al Worden has passed away this morning.

“Al was a good friend to us here at ESA and he will be deeply missed.” As the Command Module pilot on Apollo 15, Mr Worden did not set foot on the Moon himself. Instead, the astronaut stayed in lunar orbit where he waited for his colleagues Commander Dave Scott and Lunar Module Pilot James Irwin. During his time inside the Command Module, dubbed Endeavour, the astronaut performed three spacewalks. During each venture into the vacuum of space, the astronaut retrieved film canisters from Endeavour’s cameras.

Altogether, the astronaut logged more than 295 hours of spaceflight.

In 2011 he told Smithsonian Magazine: “The thing that was most interesting to me was taking photographs of very faint objects with a special camera that I had on board. “These objects reflect sunlight, but it’s very, very weak and you can’t see it from Earth. “There are several places between the Earth and the moon that are stable equilibrium points.

“And if that’s the case, there has to be a dust cloud there. I got pictures of that.” Apollo 15’s Command Module was the first to be fitted with scientific instruments. But the astronaut found another, simple activity occupied him while his colleagues were down on the Moon. He said: “Every time I came around the Moon I went to a window and watched the Earth rise and that was pretty unique.” He also famously said of his mission: “Now I know why I’m here. Not for a closer look at the Moon, but to look back at our home, the Earth.” Apollo 15 was the fourth lunar landing since Apollo 11 and was the first to feature the lunar buggy.

After retiring from active duty, Mr Worden went on to become the president of Maris Worden Aerospace, Inc. The former astronaut also wrote many books, including Hello Earth: Greetings from Endeavour, a 1974 collection of poetry. In 2011 he penned his memoirs under the title of Falling to Earth. Mr Worden was one of the 19 astronauts NASA selected in 1966. He served on the support crew of Apollo 9 and on the backup crew of Apollo 12.

I’m deeply saddened to hear that Apollo astronaut Al Worden has passed away