Alabama mother has her newborn son taken from her following a positive drugs test for opiates

A mom from Alabama was without her newborn baby for four days after it was snatched by state authorities after she tested positive for opiates in her system after eating a poppy seed bread one day earlier.

Rebecca Hernandez gave birth to a healthy baby boy last Tuesday at Crestwood Medical Center in Huntsville but just four hours after giving birth, the tiny baby was snatched away from her and the pair were not reunited until Saturday.

After her drugs test came out positive, medical staff were forced to call the Alabama Department of Human Resources, who came and took woman’s baby away just as they were bonding with one another and the baby was being fed.

It was later revealed that the drugs test was a false-positive after the woman had eaten some poppy seed bread the day before.

Hernandez said the entire experience was a ‘nightmare’ for her family.

The newborn baby boy and her 13-month-old child were placed with her aunt and uncle under a temporary custody order until Saturday.

Their home was also inspected and both underwent drug screening before the infant was allowed to stay with them.

‘A newborn baby has to be close to mom,’ she said to WAFF. ‘They have to be with the mom. That’s the most important time in their life to be close to the mom when they’re just born.’

Crestwood Medical Center has not explained why Hernandez was drug tested to begin with.

The hospital said that it is ‘committed to following the law and regulatory requirements as well as ensuring the health and safety of our patient.’

‘Screening tests can have what we call false-positive results where other things can interfere,’ Herandez doctor Yashica Robinson told WAFF. ‘You can have a substance that a patient eats. Like in this case, poppy seeds can make them test positive for opioids.’

‘I understand everything is a process. I understand you have to follow rules,’ Hernandez said.

‘They should’ve done some more research before they decided to call DHR,’ Robinson argued.

Dr. Robinson said same-day drug screenings can sometimes be a problem and that further tests in the lab should be conducted before taking children away from their mothers.

Hernandez has since been reunited with her newborn after subsequent tests showed her to be clean of any drugs.

Alabama is particularly tough when it comes to drugs and pregnancy with some hospitals testing mothers without their consent according to ProPublica.

‘Tests are often done on a case-by-case basis that the investigation said uses ‘criteria that virtually ensure greater scrutiny for poor women,’ the investigative website wrote.