Alabama pastor becomes fifth victim of deadly winter storms sweeping across the south

A powerful winter storm killed at least five people and injured several more as it raked the Deep South with high winds, heavy rain and flooding across a dozen states.

Pastor Anita Rembert is the latest casualty to be announced. She was killed when a tornado destroyed the mobile home she was sheltering in with her husband, child and two grandchildren in Demopolis, Alabama, said the Emergency Managing Director for Marengo County.

Driver Terry Roger Fisher was killed when his truck hydroplaned in heavy rain and plunged down a 25-foot embankement and overturned in a Creek as he traveled through North Carolina, the state’s highway patrol said.

And 36-year-old teacher Brooke Sampson, was also killed when a tree fell onto a van during heavy rain in Tennessee. A driver, who has not been named, also died in South Carolina when a tree fell on his SUV near Fort Mill, the highway patrol master trooper Gary Miller said.

An unidentified man was also killed, and two were reported injured, when a car hydroplaned into a truck in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Another driver has also been reported missing in Dekalb County, Alabama, after a witness said she saw an arm reaching out of a vehicle before it disappeared beneath the water.

It comes as heavy rains pounding the region left more than 300,000 homes without power and caused mudslides across Tennessee, and police in Dunwoody, Georgia, released a video of a tree falling onto a road.

Ms Rembert’s husband was hospitalised with a leg injury, ABC3340 reported, but the rest of the family were unharmed.

Speaking to the broadcaster, superintendent Kyle Kallhoff at Demopolis City Schools, where she worked, said she was one of the most reliable substitute teachers and taught students at every level.

‘She’s always around and you’re so used to seeing her. It’s hard to imagine her not being here. That was what the whole consensus from all the children was like, “What are we going to do?”, because they really loved her and it’s hard to find a sub like that.’

Her church, the True Light Tabernacle Holiness, posted online to pay tribute to its minister and say it is ‘deeply saddened’ by the loss.

‘While we are deeply saddened, we trust and respect God’s will,’ they said, ‘may God comfort and grant peace to all effected by this tragic loss’.

This video highlights the danger from falling trees during storms. Please be careful! We are very thankful there were no serious injuries! pic.twitter.com/Us5I4td3cm

No other deaths were reported despite high winds destroying two mobile homes in the area. Winds in Alabama left roadsides in that area strewn with pieces of plywood and insulation, broken trees and twisted metal.

Ms Sampson died when a tree fell onto a bus carrying herself and four others on Thursday morning. She was with her husband, city employee Michael Sampson, when the tree tore the roof off the vehicle near Sevierville, Tennessee.

‘The City of Sevierville family asks that your thoughts and prayers be with Michael Sampson and his family, and the families of the injured employees,’ the city said in a statement.

‘We respectfully ask for your understanding as we grieve as a City family during this difficult time.’

The conditions of the others in the vehicle were not available.

Forecasters have warned that the storm could bring wind speeds of 50 to 60mph into New England, potentially toppling trees and making driving conditions hazardous.

Four inches of snow fell overnight in Ohio, part of a band of snowy weather stretching from Tennessee to Maine. Blowing snow contributed to several accidents in the Akron area, and the Ohio Department of Transportation urged people to make room for nearly 1,300 state crews working to improve the icy conditions.

The weather destroyed mobile homes in Mississippi, Alabama and Florida, caused mudslides in Tennessee and Kentucky and flooded communities that shoulder waterways across the Appalachian region. Rain kept falling over a path of splintered trees and sagging power lines that stretched from Louisiana into Virginia.

School districts canceled classes in state after state as bad weather rolled through.

Up to eight inches of snow was predicted in West Virginia, while Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam declared a state of emergency because of heavy rains and extreme flooding. More than 500 people in southwestern Virginia had to be rescued from their homes amid flooding, he said in a statement.

Meanwhile, the Tennessee Valley Authority warned that people residing near rivers and lakes should prepare for rapidly changing water levels. The TVA is managing rising water behind 49 dams to avert major flooding, but with more rain expected next week, the agency may have to release water downstream, said James Everett, senior manager of the TVA’s river forecast center in Knoxville, Tennessee.

Tornados caused caused minor damage in the Tampa Bay, Florida, area, where a tree was blown onto a mobile home, trapping an elderly woman who was later hospitalized, and a crane topped over at an interstate construction site on I-275.

In New Orleans, one person was hospitalized after scaffolding collapsed onto a dozen cars outside the Four Seasons hotel construction project, while high winds shattered the glass on two revolving doors downtown.

Afternoon tornado watches were in effect for a huge swath of the Southeast, from the Florida Panhandle up to southeastern Virginia.

In Harlan County, Kentucky, two mobile homes floated away as dozens of families were evacuated amid rising water, authorities said.

‘It’s a very bad situation that continues to worsen by the hour,’ said Harlan County Judge Executive Dan Mosley.

He said about 20 people were sheltering in the Harlan Baptist Church, after being taken from their homes.

The rain kept falling over a path of splintered trees and sagging power lines that stretched from Louisiana into Virginia. School districts cancelled classes in state after state as the weather rolled through.

In Pickens, Mississippi, the ceiling caved in and furniture flew around 64-year-old Emma Carter’s mobile home, but she considers herself lucky after surviving another apparent tornado.

Ms Carter, her two daughters and two grandsons, were inside the home when the strongest winds hit Wednesday afternoon. Her grandson, DeMarkus Sly, 19, told everyone to lie flat and cover their heads as aluminum sheeting from nearby structures slammed into their home.

‘We are blessed that nobody got hurt, that nobody got killed,’ Carter said.

Flooding, meanwhile, forced rescuers to suspend their search for a vehicle that disappeared with a person inside it in north Alabama’s Buck’s Pocket State Park.

‘As the car started shifting because of the water we noticed what appeared to be an arm reaching out,’ witness Kirkland Follis, who called 911, told WHNT-TV.

Eight agencies responded, but the vehicle quickly disappeared Wednesday and the water was too dangerous for divers to search, the station reported.

Authorities in many places pleaded with motorists to avoid driving where they can’t see the pavement.

Tree limbs and fences were toppled when a confirmed tornado hit the Birmingham suburb of Helena, officials said, and some roads and parking lots were covered by floodwaters. Downtown streets also flooded near the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.

A yellow taxi was abandoned in high water early Thursday on an interstate ramp in Birmingham.

‘Anyone who lives near rivers and lakes in the Tennessee Valley should prepare for rapidly changing water levels,’ said James Everett, senior manager of the TVA’s river forecast center in Knoxville, Tennessee, yesterday.

He said the TVA is managing water levels behind 49 dams to avert major flooding, but with half a foot of rain falling already and more expected next week, the agency may have to release water downstream.

In Kentucky, Harlan, Bell and Knox counties declared states of emergency. Bell Judge-Executive Albey Brock said the heavy rains washed out roads and led to rock slides and water rescues.

In Georgia, a tree crashed onto the interstate in Dunwoody, north of Atlanta, crunching a car but causing no serious injuries, authorities said. Huge trees toppled and snapped in the state’s northwestern Gordon County, smashing a home and blowing roofs off outbuildings.

Students were told to shelter in place while tornado warnings were in effect in the Atlanta suburbs and at the University of Georgia in Athens. Children in the Lawrenceville area huddled in school hallways as the weather moved through.

In southern West Virginia, residents at a nursing home were asked to remain inside after a road leading directly into the facility buckled during heavy rains.

The airport in Charlotte, North Carolina´s largest city, evacuated a control tower and advised people to shelter in place because of a tornado warning.

Charlotte-Douglas International Airport said in a tweet, however, that an inspection of its airfield showed no damage.

More than 193,000 homes and businesses were without power across the South, according to poweroutage.us, and the rain was forecast to continue into Friday across much of the region. Temperatures fell more than 15 degrees in places as a front passed.

In Blountstown, Florida, Ladona Kelley waited in her darkened home after being roused from bed early by strong wind gusts. The heavy rains predicted for the area were yet to arrive, prompting worries that still-damaged homes from Hurricane Michael could get another soaking.

‘The winds are already very strong, and the storm hasn’t even reached us yet,’ she said.

Earlier, the storm dumped four inches of snow along the Texas border with Mexico, and caused dozens of highway accidents in Oklahoma, Arkansas and Missouri.